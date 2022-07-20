The Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance in 2019 helped convene a group of nearly 100 stakeholders to develop a new concept — a state Office of Rural Development (ORD). The goal of the ORD is to support rural communities as they work to address their unique needs and to ensure coordinated, holistic action on complex opportunities and challenges, including workforce development, infrastructure and access to health care.
At the beginning of 2022, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer established this office within the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).
“Rural Michigan is a fundamental part of Michigan’s economy,” Whitmer said. “By creating the Office of Rural Development, we are recognizing the unique challenges and opportunities in our rural communities and implementing policies and making investments to put Michiganders first. This new office will be crucial in supporting MDARD’s efforts and leading new ones as we all work together to build a more prosperous rural economy.”
In March of this year, the House MDARD Appropriations Subcommittee met to discuss funding for the new office. Though most legislators agreed with the concept, unanswered questions about specific functions of the office made them reluctant to approve funding. It was clear that the most urgent need for this new state office was a leader capable of quickly developing a specific policy framework and office structure.
When former Lake Superior Community Partnership CEO and Alliance partner Sarah Lucas decided to apply to lead the ORD, the NMCA fully supported her application. Lucas has a 20-year career in community and economic development in rural areas in Michigan, leading a variety of cross-sector initiatives and planning efforts resulting in state and local policy change and enhanced regional capacity for growth and investment.
Later that month, MDARD announced they selected Lucas to be the new deputy director for Rural Development, a huge win for northern Michigan.
The NMCA and Deputy Director Lucas worked closely over the spring and summer to develop a specific policy framework and office structure.
Our efforts helped develop a comprehensive document that answered the questions from lawmakers.
The Alliance visited Lansing in June to distribute this document, along with a letter of support demonstrating the broad range of backing from economic, health, energy, education and labor organizations from across Michigan. Legislators appreciated the visit, noting how far we had come in just a couple of months.
Still, nothing was certain in this historic budget season. We are thankful to our regional legislators — especially Sen. Wayne Schmidt, Rep. Jack O’Malley and Rep. John Roth — for their efforts that resulted in the investment of $3 million to launch the ORD.
The NMCA looks forward to working with Lucas and her staff on identifying new big-picture policy items to help move northern Michigan forward.
While the Office of Rural Development is important to lift the voice of rural communities, our legislative representation in Lansing will continue to play a critical role, especially in this election year. In 2018, the people of Michigan voted to overhaul the redistricting process and develop an Independent Citizen’s Redistricting Commission. After much deliberation, many public hearings and lawsuits, the maps are final.
This process, combined with term limits and legislators seeking higher office, has resulted in a scenario where virtually every district in northern Michigan is now an open seat. Only a few incumbents have maintained a similar district as they now represent.
Check out the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance Primary Election Guide at nmchamberalliance.com to see all the new districts and new candidates vying to represent northern Michigan in the state legislature.
