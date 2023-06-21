From Staff Reports
DEARBORN — Heavy cargo has a big effect on the range of electric vehicles.
A new study from the AAA Automotive Engineering research team using the Ford F-150 Lightning found its range dropped nearly 25% when it was loaded to near maximum capacity, according to a release from AAA — The Auto Club Group.
The Lightning, a popular electric pickup truck, saw its range drop from 278 to 210 miles — a decrease of 24.5% — when loaded with 1,400 pounds of sandbags. The maximum capacity of the Ford F-150 Lightning is 1,510 pounds, according to the release.
“This study is important for broadening our understanding of the limitations of electric vehicles,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group, said in the release. “Range anxiety remains a top reason consumers are hesitant to switch from gasoline-powered vehicles to EVs. While this study may heighten concerns, it’s worth remembering that excess weight reduces fuel economy in gas-powered vehicles too.”
The 1,400-pound cargo load is “the same as hauling around 70 bags of mulch or 20 bags of concrete mix,” according to the release.
“Our testing revealed a significant range reduction, but it’s important to note that the Lightning was loaded to near its maximum capacity,” Greg Brannon, director of AAA Automotive Engineering, said in the release. “Most buyers will likely use their Lightning with a lighter load, resulting in a much smaller range reduction.”
Physics and driving behavior play a big role in the range of electric vehicles, the release said.
“Highway driving, which typically involves higher speeds and less regenerative braking, will further reduce range.” the release said. “Unlike gas-powered vehicles, which perform more efficiently at highway speeds, EVs thrive in urban driving conditions due to regenerative braking from more frequent stops.
“Regenerative brakes capture the energy from braking and convert it into the electrical power that charges the vehicle’s high-voltage battery. This electricity can then be stored in the car’s battery or power other electrical components.”
The type of driving shouldn’t deter EV owners from going electric, but should be considered.
“For buyers concerned about range, it’s essential to consider the driving they will be doing and choose the right EV for their needs,” Woodland said in the release. “AAA understands that popularity and interest in electric vehicles is growing. That’s why AAA developed a wide range of educational material.”
We’ve also expanded roadside services in select regions to assist EV owners who run out of charge.”
AAA also launched a pilot program in 2022 offering roadside EV charging in 15 cities, including Grand Rapids. The program uses mobile charging trucks to provide members with an additional 10-20 miles, “enough to get them home or to the nearest charging station,” according to the release.
AAA also provides other information on electric vehicles, including a Used EV Buyer’s Guide, Car Guide and Online Driving Cost Calculator. More information is available at AAA.com.
