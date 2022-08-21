TRAVERSE CITY — The RISE Award is meant to give innovative start-up companies an opportunity with an eye on societal impact.
The winner of the 2022 Recognition for Innovative Startup Excellence Award certainly falls within the framework of the competition.
HeARsight, augmented reality glasses for the deaf and the hard of hearing, won the third annual RISE Award from Aurora Consulting, a patent attorney office based in Traverse City with an additional office in California. As the winner of the competition, heARsight claims “a free provisional U.S. patent application or $5,000 towards a non-provisional.”
HeARsight glasses have an imbedded microphone on the frame. The company’s “speech-to-text and augmented reality technology enable accurate and timely subtitles,” which are displayed on the lens for the wearer to read, according to https://www.hearsight.net/.
Co-founders Riley Ellingsren and Danny Fritz — 2022 graduates of Notre Dame’s Master of Science in Engineering, Science & Technology Entrepreneurship Excellence (ESTEEM) program — developed the product to compete in the 22nd annual McCloskey New Venture Competition.
“Danny and I met in the ETSEEM master’s program at Notre Dame,” said Ellingsen, the company’s CEO. “We started heARsight kind of as a side project.”
The duo also had a personal connection to the product.
“My girlfriend who I’ve been dating for three years is hard of hearing and uses hearing aids,” said Fritz, the Chief Technical Officer for heARsight. “During the pandemic I noticed she struggled big time with people wearing masks. I was like, ‘This has to be a larger problem. She can’t be the only one struggling with this.’”
“The three (finalists) we selected are all real interesting companies; a huge variety,” said Aurora Consulting President and Director of Patent Strategy Ashley Sloat. “I liked heARsight because they have a personal connection to why they started the technology. The story is a little more compelling when you have a personal connection to it.”
HeARsight doesn’t replace hearing aids, but provides visual aids “so critical for people who have hearing loss,” Fritz said.
HeARsight won $11,500 in prizes and in-kind services as a semifinalist in the McCloskey competition. HeARsight was encouraged by Notre Dame personnel to enter the RISE Award competition to help the small team — assisted by two Notre Dame undergrads protect its invention.
“Being a technology product, we need to figure out our IP (intellectual property) strategy and we need to file for patents,” Ellingsen said. “With a small team, it’s hard to take on all the different aspects of the business we need to work on. The RISE Award is a great opportunity to have qualified opinions on patentability and freedom to operate.”
“It’s great tech,” Ashley Sloat said Wednesday, on the eve of speaking at the InnovatorMD World Conference in San Francisco. “We’re doing everything we can to make sure they’re protected from a (technology) perspective or at least come out of it with their eyes wide open.”
“Assistive technology is a corner of the market that has a lot of white space,” said Josh Sloat, Aurora Consulting’s Executive Technology Advisor. “We couldn’t be happier to help the fill that.”
Augmented reality glasses is not a new concept, but it has been met with some skepticism, Josh Sloat said. Google started selling Glass to the public in 2014, but the product “arrived and left in a very short space of time,” according to screenrant.com. One of the concerns cited were privacy issues.
“You could argue they’re competing in a space with some giants, but there’s this really interesting window they’re hitting,” he said. “There’s public perception issues with what Google did before and Apple is always hesitant to be first in this kind of space ... heARsight is solving a very focused problem in a very specific way.”
Fritz and Ellingsen said heARsight is in fundraising mode to develop a prototype. Potential customers are welcome to join a wait list on the www.hearsight.net website.
The is no estimate on how much heARsight would cost on the market and the duo are “pursuing insurance coverage and/or FSA/HSA reimbursement options which would significantly reduce the out-of-pocket cost to customers,” according to an email.
Ellingsen and Fritz do expect heARsight to be “significantly less expensive than the average cost of a hearing aid” when it hits the market, which they estimate to take 12-18 months.
Aurora Consulting began the RISE Award in 2020 to help lessen the impact of the pandemic on technology-based startups. Formerly the Relief for Innovative Startup Endurance, the acronym changed, but not the mission.
Applicants are judged on four criteria:
- Technology maturity
- Market relevance
- Economic impact
- Societal impact
“The secret sauce we look at is impactful innovation backed by the DNA to see it through to market success,” Josh Sloat said.
There are also more awards than the $5,000 in patent services to the winner. First runner-up was ThermoVERSE was awarded $4,000 in patent services with SpiritFire Aftermarket earning $2,500 in services for being second runner-up.
Based in Ann Arbor, ThermoVERSE is “focused on pioneering technology that will deliver cost-effective heating and cooling energy retrofits so that low-to-moderate income housing property managers can avoid the need to perform costly building code upgrades,” according to a release from Aurora Consulting.
“The RISE award offers the peace of mind for IP management that ThermoVERSE has been looking for,” founder Shantonio Birch said in an email. “As an early-stage, unincorporated company it is often difficult to navigate IP without financial assistance, let alone attract the interest of investors. The team at Aurora Patents seems to be cognizant of this, and is coordinating with my local economic development hub, Ann Arbor SPARK, to ensure that any additional IP needs of ThermoVERSE are taken care of.”
Based in Holland, Michigan, SpiritFire Aftermarket won second runner-up for its solar-powered wireless cab lights that “activate when you drive at night using our patented light and motion-sensing system,” according to getspiritfire.com/.
Josh Sloat said the quality of the applications Aurora Consulting receives for the RISE Award continue to grow each year of the contest, even if the quantity has declined.
“Our applications were definitely down this year, which is weird because people are beating down our door for help with patent protection,” he said. “Demand for patent protection is as high as it’s ever been, but the pool of applicants for this award was definitely smaller.
“But the quality of applicants was as solid as it’s ever been.”
