TRAVERSE CITY — 20Fathoms released the 10 digital and telehealth companies participating in its HealthSpark Accelerator.
The 12-week program begins on April 12 and concludes June 30. Participants will receive “more than 100 hours of instruction from senior healthcare leaders, serial entrepreneurs, investors and professional service providers,” according to a release.
“The HealthSpark Accelerator is unique in that we are focused on startups using advanced technology to solve problems faced by providers, patients, and caregivers in rural areas like northern Michigan,” 20Fathoms Executive Director Lauren Bigelow said in a release. “Additionally, participants will benefit from a curriculum featuring world-class speakers, mentors, and healthcare systems.”
The HealthSpark Accelerator features more than 70 speakers, some of which are open to the public. Scheduled public keynote presentations beginning at noon include:
- April 13: Virtual Event with Verizon Enterprise Solutions’ Executive Director for Healthcare Cathy Lester titled “Connectivity in Digital Health: What the EDISON Alliance Means for U.S. Rural Health.”
- May 6: Virtual Event with Google Cloud’s Director of Global Healthcare Solutions Aashima Gupta titled “Digital Health 2025.”
- June 3: Virtual Event with U.S. Robotics co-founder and Boomerang Catapult Principal Casey Cowell and HealthBridge co-founder and CEO Greg VandenBosch titled “Building an Investor/Tech Startup Relationship.”
More events are expected to be added in the future. Register for the public keynote presentations at https://20fathoms.org/healthspark-accelerator-keynote-presentations/.
The digital and telehealth startups participating in the first HealthSpark Accelerator include Caregivers Insight, Eebu Health, Floreo, IndividuALLytics, Innsightful, Mobile Encrypted Data Xchange (MEDX), Nurse Disrupted, Rad AI, Tellescope and Vironix.
For more information on the first HealthSpark Accelerator cohort, visit www.20fathoms.org/accelerator.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.