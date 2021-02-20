From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Business incubator 20Fathoms is creating a new free accelerator program for digital and telehealth startups: HealthSpark Accelerator.
“20Fathoms is committed to strengthening rural communities and economies in Northwest Michigan by providing programs and resources that foster technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship,” 20Fathoms Executive Director Lauren Bigelow said in a release.
“Healthcare is one of the most critical industries for supporting rural innovation, where we can help bring world-class healthcare solutions to patients in rural areas through advanced technology. We’re thrilled to be kicking off the HealthSpark Accelerator with this incredible slate of speakers.”
Pre-seed, seed, and A-round digital and telehealth companies that want to hone their value proposition, expand their knowledge of health systems, and vastly expand their network are invited to apply for the HealthSpark Accelerator. The application deadline is Feb. 26. Apply at 20fathoms.org/accelerator#apply.
Those chosen to participate will work with healthcare experts to learn how to bridge operational and delivery gaps on topics including: supply chain, reimbursement, IT, regulatory, clinical application, business justification, budgeting, venture capital and strategic investors.
“Digital and telehealth startups often provide advanced life-changing and lifesaving technology, but it can be difficult for them to get a foothold in the highly complex and traditional healthcare industry,” said Jack Miner, President of HealthSpark at 20Fathoms.
“Through the HealthSpark Accelerator, startup leaders will learn critical information on how to successfully introduce their products to payers, providers, and strategic partners. They’ll graduate from the accelerator in a position to get their products to the people who need them more quickly.”
Keynote presentations will be open to the public.
Speakers include global leaders in tech innovation, rural healthcare, and digital health: Casey Cowell, Co-founder, U.S. Robotics; Principal, Boomerang Catapult; Aashima Gupta, Director, Global Healthcare Solutions, Google Cloud; Salim Hasham, Director and Global Head of Business Transformation Partnership, Google; James Nicholls, Partner and Managing Director, Fitzroy Health; Peter Rasmussen, MD, Chief Clinical Officer, Cleveland Clinic/Amwell Digital Health Joint Venture; Quinn Solomon, Partner, Bain & Company; and Sarah Sossong, VP, Virtual Care and Winter Street Ventures at Commonwealth Care Alliance.
The HealthSpark Accelerator is designed to help digital and telehealth startups navigate the complex healthcare industry and successfully introduce their products to payers, strategics and providers. The 12-week virtual program covers critical topics to help health tech companies grow.
It will be held April 12 through June 30.
Pre-seed, seed, and A-round digital and telehealth companies are invited to participate. Opportunities also are available for rural healthcare providers, mentors, angel and venture investors, corporates and strategic partners.
Accelerator sponsors are Munson Healthcare, Boomerang Catapult, Casey Cowell Charitable Fund, Jim & Diana Huckle Family Foundation, AXIOS HR, Northwestern Michigan College, and Ford Insurance Agency.
For more information: Visit 20fathoms.org/accelerator. 20Fathoms is a membership organization that works with innovators, creatives, technologists, entrepreneurs, and intrapreneurs — providing them incubation services, a coworking space, and various resources. Led by a team of entrepreneur, investor, startup, and tech veterans, it offers education programs, funding opportunities, and access to a national network.
