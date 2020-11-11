TRAVERSE CITY — The audience saw HealthOpX as the clear winner at TCNewTech’s November Pitch Night.
The healthcare software company earned the $500 prize as the winner of the Nov. 3 virtual event.
HealthOpX was one of five XlerateHealth Cohorts competed for the $500 prize during the monthly event.
According to its website, HealthOPX aims to improve health outcomes of English as a Second Language (ESL) patients. HealthOpX does this “by connecting nonprofit organizations and health centers through our software to create intentional processes and care that benefit patients.”
HealthOPX CEO Wesley Ma made the Pitch Night presentation. According to a release from TCNewTech, Ma “and his fellow co-founders are all second-generation Americans who grew up having to assist their parents navigate the healthcare system” in the United States.
The online-only Pitch Night event was livestreamed on TCNewTech’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. Held the first Tuesday of the month, TCNewTech’s Pitch Night competition has been online since April.
Each of the competitors had five minutes to pitch their startup followed by five minutes of questions submitted by the audience. The audience voted via text message for the winning pitch and the $500 prize, sponsored by Custer, Inc.
The other four competitors from XlerateHealth’s second annual cohort included The Windsor Gait Assist (www.windsorgaitassist.com), BELL TECH Communications (www.belltechcomm.com), SafetySit (www.safetysit.info) and ISaab Innovations, LLC.
If you would like contact information for any Pitch Night presenters, email Jennifer Szunko at executivedirector@tcnewtech.org.
