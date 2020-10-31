TRAVERSE CITY — XlerateHealth program graduates will be making a pitch for funding and investors at Tuesday's TCNewTech event.
TCNewTech’s Pitch Night on Nov. 3 — held the first Tuesday of each month — begins at 6 p.m.
Five start-ups will make pitches at the virtual Pitch Night. There’s a $500 top prize, sponsored by Custer Logo.
"We have an exciting line-up of innovators and startups from XlerateHealth's 2020 Flint Cohort pitching at our Online Pitch Contest," TCNewTech Executive Director Jennifer Szunko said in a release.
The Nov. 3 event includes:
- Dr. Brad Burke of The Windsor Gait Assist. According to www.windsorgaitassist.com, the device is "cost-effective traveling 'seat-belt'" for the elderly and disabled. It "significantly reduces the risk of serious injuries from falls" on stairs and level surfaces.
- Cliff Veach of BELL TECH Communications. According to www.belltechcomm.com, BELL TECH "closes the conversational loop for education, healthcare and business" with the deaf and hard-of-hearing community. It also claims to increase early childhood education options for deaf and HOH children.
- Mark Harburg, CEO and Founder of SafetySit. According to www.safetysit.info, the device assists patients in "sitting upright and working on rebuilding the core muscles during therapy." The safety measure eliminates the need for extra staff to support patients.
- Wesley Ma of HealthOpX. According to www.healthopx.com, it is software that helps "limited English proficiency patients navigate the healthcare system." The assistance is for patients to use before, during or after visits with medical professionals.
- Ihab Saab of ISaab Innovations, LLC. According to research from Szunko, ISaab is "a sequential multi-chamber drug delivery syringe which includes a built-in flushing solution." The dual-flow syringe claims to reduce by half the number of times a provider has to access an intravenous catheter.
Each company will have five minutes to pitch an emerging business to an online audience of investors, other technology professionals, fellow entrepreneurs and other stakeholders. There’s a five-minute question-and-answer period.
Audience members select the winner via text message.
The Virtual Pitch Night is livestreamed on TCNewTech’s YouTube channel and Facebook page simultaneously. Those registering at Eventbrite or at https://tinyurl.com/TCNewTechNov will receive reminders and/or more details on the event.
Similar to the in-person event, there will be public announcements at the Virtual Pitch Night. Announcements need to be submitted via chat on YouTube and Facebook.
