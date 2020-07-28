Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's Rise special publication. For more stories from northern Michigan's economic engine click here to read Rise in its entirety online.
TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Medical Center’s Emergency Department is a busy place.
“For fiscal year 2009, there were 45,129 patient visits. And fiscal year 2019 we had 51,971,” said Emergency Department Interim Manager Brendan Franklin.
The department, though, actually saw a decrease in patient numbers during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic — because many people who normally would have come in decided instead to remain at home despite having health issues.
The ER crew typically sees a large uptick in patient load during vacation season.
“The biggest thing is seasonality up here.” said Brendan Franklin. “We have a busier time in the summer, we tend to see higher patient volumes — anywhere from 110 patients in a day, and our record is just north of 220 patients in a day.”
“The summertime volume is usually between 170 and 190 per day, so quite a few patients in the summertime.”
U.S. emergency rooms collectively see about 139 million patient visits each year. About 10 percent — 14.5 million — of those visits result in admission to the hospital.
“We are a regional referral center, so we’re getting chopper traffic — our partnership with Northflight AeroMed,” Franklin said. “We’re getting patients from the Upper Peninsula, bicycle accidents on Mackinac Island. Every single year I’ve been here, multiple bicycle things on Mackinac Island.”
Because Munson is a regional trauma center, it tends to get patients with more severe problems than some other facilities.
“As the largest medical center in northern Michigan, we are getting a lot more of those complex cases that other areas in the region can’t handle,” said Franklin. “As a system, too, with the nine hospitals, we’re getting transfers from all of our sister hospitals, and direct admissions.”
About 40 million U.S. emergency room visits each year involve trauma, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
That ER activity is spread out over thousands of emergency rooms. There are 1,821 rural community hospitals in the U.S., according to the American Hospital Association, and 3,377 urban community hospitals.
Munson’s trauma program handles the most urgent patients. The hospital’s trauma team was activated 560 times in 2017, 561 times in 2018, and 491 times in 2019.
Overall, the number of injured patients seen by Munson’s ER grows every year, a hospital spokesperson said. Only some of the patients who come to the ER meet the criteria set by Munson Medical Center and the American College of Surgeons to activate the trauma team.
“As a designated trauma center, we do get a lot of trauma,” Franklin said. “Depending on the time of year, snowmobile accidents are huge, and ATV accidents. And we have seen a lot more water-related accidents, things like diving accidents — like people coming up for bachelor parties and things.”
“We’ve definitely seen an uptick” in trauma cases, he said. “I don’t know if it’s just with our trauma verification and being the designated trauma center in northern Michigan.”
But the majority of patients seen by Munson’s emergency department suffer, not from trauma, but from illnesses and medical conditions.
“Chest pain is a chief complaint,” said Franklin. “Difficulty breathing. Stroke patients — we are a recognized primary stroke center.”
Emotional problems, too, can land people in the emergency department.
“We’ve seen an uptick in behavioral health patients,” he said. “We know that mental health, in our country, lacks resources. We’ve got a designated wing for behavioral health patients in the emergency department.”
Munson developed a risk assessment tool to help workers get a handle on which patients might have behavioral health issues, to protect the safety of both patients and workers. Staff asks all patients a series of questions to gauge their potential for violence or self-harm.
“There are patients that are going through this screening, and maybe not coming in thinking they have a potential for self-harm or that they’ve got something else going on, but then they walk out of here with resources,” Franklin said.
Munson’s expanded ER department opened in 2007 in a 39,000 square foot section of the hospital. It includes 43 patient rooms, including four designated behavioral health rooms and three trauma rooms. It also includes a designated ambulance bay.
During the ER’s historically busiest times, the duty roster includes 16 nurses, three paramedics, five nursing assistants, a unit clerk, a manager, and an educator. Plus up to five physicians and two or three nurse practitioners or physician assistants.
Urgent care facilities have taken on an active role in treating less severe issues at lower costs than traditional hospital emergency rooms. They seem to be well utilized in northern Michigan, said Franklin, who moved to Traverse City in 2015.
“I came from a metro Detroit hospital before I came up here,” he said. “I definitely saw abuse of the emergency department (downstate). I don’t see that as much up here at all. We have a great partnership with the urgent care.”
Bayside Docs Urgent Care owner and Medical Director, Dr. Michael J. Parker launched his business the week after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists attacks. Nineteen years later, he and his crew of 18 employees still treat the same types of injuries.
“Any minor emergency — people with headaches, back pain, ear infections, throat infections, strep, cough, upper respiratory infections. A lot of orthopedics: fractures, sprains, those types of things. Lacerations,” Parker said.
Bayside Docs isn’t equipped to handle major trauma.
“We see patients come in, hoping that they don’t have to go the ER,” he said. “But if it’s a fracture or something, we say: ‘We can’t take care of this.’ So we send them to the ER.”
When a patient arrives at Munson’s emergency room, they will get care there, said Franklin, even if the problem could have been dealt with more efficiently and economically at an urgent care facility.
“We don’t send patients away and say this is an urgent care issue. It’s something we continue to educate people about. Ultimately, people make their own choices.”
A call to a primary care physician can help people quickly decide the best place to go in an emergency, Franklin said. He said a wrist injured in a skiing fall, for example, appropriately might be seen by an urgent care facility. Urgent care units typically have X-ray capabilities. So they can X-ray the wrist to determine if it is broken or sprained, can splint it, and can send the patient directly to a hand surgeon. Bypassing the emergency room can save the patient money, possibly save time, and help keep insurance premiums lower.
Emergency departments everywhere can struggle with keeping wait times low. Staff need to assist the most urgent issues first, and everyone strives to avoid any kind of treatment delay when a person is in pain.
“People don’t like to wait,” Franklin said. “We do our best to accommodate patients and make them feel like they’re not waiting.”
They try to get lab work started to get the diagnosis process moving.
“We certainly try our best to keep our waiting room empty all the time.”
Snowmobile accidents typically are Munson’s major cause of wintertime trauma. Traffic crashes bring many people to the ER in summer.
Bad weather can result in accidents that deliver people to the ER, said Franklin, but not always.
“Sometimes, those days, people stay off the roads and it’s kind of quiet,” he said. “But then really hot summer days, where traffic is busy, is when you’re seeing a lot of the accidents.”
