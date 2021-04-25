Writing this year’s Momentum article has been one of the toughest assignments I’ve encountered in the 10 or 12 years I’ve been doing it. There were quite enough real estate industry variables in early 2020, thank you very much — and then came the pandemic.
This was followed by a high level of FOMO (fear of missing out) as it applies to Northern Michigan real estate, which continues to this day.
The Northern Great Lakes REALTORS® MLS posted the highest number of real estate sales ever — and an incredibly low number of days-on-market — leading to the lowest regional housing inventory.
This continues to be the case as I write this.
Let’s start with a visual. Think of an old coal- or wood-fired steam locomotive. The fireman and engineer had to arrive early to fire up the boiler and build a head of steam. The passengers arrived, the whistle sounds and off we go.
As the locomotive builds up more pressure in the boiler, the train begins to accelerate. Things are going great, we’re making some serious speed and all looks fine ahead — that is until the engineer realizes that adverse conditions have occurred up ahead and that the track we’re on has disappeared. Now it’s all about simple physics.
We’re carrying too much speed; we only have limited time to slow down, and the distance to the inevitable is diminishing quickly. What do we do?
Some will say stop fueling the fire, others would say abandon the train and still others would suggest finding additional track and keep the forward momentum, because if we lose our inertia we may never get it back again anytime soon.
Ten years ago, in 2010, we had a regional plan called The Grand Vision, which prophesized that growth was going to happen and that we should decide how. It was and is a good plan. But we didn’t take it seriously enough.
Looking at the numbers then and now, it would have been hard for many to believe that we would ever become as hot of a real estate market as we have become.
Many firemen stoked the growth firebox in many different ways to build up a fine head of steam. I’m as guilty as anyone. Remember, we we’re coming out of the Great Recession and we needed the expansion to pump the pistons of our economic engine and thus power our recovery. More steam, more speed and greater momentum.
Two problems emerged.
The coal car or tender was running out of the stuff that powered our locomotive, in this example, think new housing stock. The second problem is that we were running out of track, think existing housing stock.
These two conditions provided us with a quandary. Let the fuel run out and then allow the fire to starve itself out of existence, slowing our locomotive over time; or run out of track and arrive at the same place but a bit more abruptly.
We have a stack of obstacles in our way.
- At least three generations of failing to build our pool of skilled trades people who can actually build residential and commercial real estate plus all of the required infrastructure needed to support it.
- Upward spiraling cost of goods for construction including materials and finished goods like cabinets, sinks, flooring, etc., not to mention infrastructure materials.
- Way more qualified buyers than what existing housing stock can satisfy, and a minimal amount of new housing stock coming too slowly.
- Drastically fluctuating pricing on vacant land, especially in key micro markets within the region.
Conversely, we have some real positive components as well, such as low interest rates, more flexible lending programs, additional dollars for consumers through federal programs pointed at housing and a high number of housing advocacy groups all attempting to bring the housing requirements to the front of regional leadership.
Add to this a good number of developers interested in the market — if we could speed up the process and assist in locating capital stacks to make the numbers work for all.
The big question is “What good is momentum if it is not pointed down a viable track?”
The time has passed to study the housing crisis. As the regional community pointed out many years ago, the time has come (and gone?) to take real action on building apartments, mixed-use housing and commercial, single-family homes for those that will come.
We may have to throttle back and face the reality of what we legitimately can accomplish before we overshoot the track.
