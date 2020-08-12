LANSING — Permits for new single-family homes in June were up slightly from the same month in 2019, the Home Builders Association of Michigan reported.
A total of 1,587 permits for new single-family housing were issued across the state in June of 2020. That compares favorably with the 1,547 issued in June 2019.
“We are cautiously optimistic regarding an increase in June permit numbers compared to last year,” HBAM CEO Bob Filka said in a release. “It is encouraging that despite an economic downturn, labor shortages and regulatory challenges, home construction permits continue to rise.
“The fact that increasing permits exceed our forecast is a further reason for optimism.”
The HBA of Michigan uses “an econometric model to provide forecasts of new home permit activity expected across the state,” the release said. That model was adjusted following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Using a ‘V-shaped factor,’ national economists forecast a four-month impact period from March through June. The state Home Builders Association said the decline was not as drastic in Michigan.
“Despite the statewide shutdown which had a big impact on our industry, the drop in permits for March through May was not as deep as we expected,” Filka said in the release.
HBAM is forecasting a “return to normal trends by July, with the expected seasonal slowdown in late fall 2020.”
The HBA is forecasting a total of 13,556 permits will be issued during 2020.
The HBA of Michigan is a professional trade association of 22 homebuilder associations, which includes builders, subcontractors and suppliers. More information on HBAM is available at www.HBAofMichigan.com.
The Home Builders Association of the Grand Traverse Area located is one of those 22 state groups.
More information on the local chapter of the HBA is available at www.hbagta.com.
