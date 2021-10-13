TRAVERSE CITY — COVID-19 canceled last year’s scholarship dinner, but not the $10,000 in financial awards.
So it was time for the Home Builders Association of the Grand Traverse Area to change the narrative. The seventh annual HBAGTA Scholarship Dinner on Thursday raised a total of $12,781 from three separate auctions.
The total raised — all of which goes toward scholarships for Northwestern Michigan College students — included $4,881 from a silent auction of 16 items donated by HBAGTA members, $4,600 from a live auction of two 18-by-20 foot customizable sheds built by NMC students as part of the Build Your Life Initiative, and $3,300 bid by three tables who got to go to go to the front of the buffet line.
“It’s not about going first, it’s about supporting students,” said HBAGTA president/auctioneer Mike Tucker.
The additional shed came after NMC student Brad Cook and Ed Beuerle, president and CEO of HBAGTA Foundation sponsor Northern Building Supply, were ‘deadlocked’ at a bid of $2,300.
The dinner, the HBAGTA Foundation’s primary fundraiser to generate scholarships for students making construction a career choice, returned to the Hagerty Center at Northwestern Michigan College for the first time in more than two years.
“It’s great to see a full room,” HBAGTA Executive Officer Bob O’Hara said before introducing the keynote speaker, NMC President Nick Nissley. “It’s great to get everyone together. We’re glad to have you all back here tonight.”
“We’ve all spent the last 18 months not doing this,” Nissley said after taking the microphone.
Nissley’s address also focused on changing the narrative as educators, career counselors and parents that a four-year college is the only option for a well-paying, successful career. Nissley said a community college like NMC can be “a first choice, not a fall back.”
Nissley said the skilled trades is in need of “industry-ready talent” and alternate paths to these in-demand jobs can reduce student loan debt that is approaching $1.7 billion, second-only to home mortgages.
“That’s a double whammy and we feel the double whammy every day,” Nissley said. “We need to change the narration about the future.”
Nissley’s presentation included a slide showing that 37 percent of current job openings require a bachelor’s degree or higher. That compares to 43 percent requiring an associate’s degree, vocational or technical training with 30 percent requiring a high school/General Educational Development or no education.
“It’s a good return on investment and, thanks to you, scholarships are available,” Nissley said.
Nissley provided three examples from the NMC Construction Technology program. Two of those three were non-traditional students, including Christie Burke, one of the four scholarship winners at Thursday’s dinner.
A single mother of three, Burke has a 4.0 in construction management at NMC taking three classes at a time while working at Builders FirstSource.
Awarded a total of $10,000 in scholarships at the event were Nicholas Beer, Ron Marlow, Josh Schauer and Burke.
Nissley, who talked about his late father taking non-credit classes in Pennsylvania so he could became a millwright instead of an “unskilled laborer” at a steel plant, listed ‘rescriptions’ as a call to action item for those who use education and/or vocational training to create better careers at any point in life.
“It’s like a prescription, but it’s about creating change by changing the narrative,” Nissley said.
O’Hara said HBAGTA has awarded more than $175,000 in scholarship money either through the organization itself or through the HBAGTA Foundation, a 501©(3) nonprofit created in 2019 specifically to oversee scholarships and charitable work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.