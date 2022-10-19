TRAVERSE CITY — It was a week of firsts for the Home Builders Association of Grand Traverse Area.
The HBAGTA Foundation capped off the historic week on Wednesday by presenting nearly $12,000 in scholarships to 10 qualified students at its annual awards dinner.
It’s the most number of scholarships the organization has awarded.
“That’s the most we’ve ever given out,” HBAGTA Executive Officer Lauren Tucker said. “Annually we try to stick around that $10,000 mark raised.”
The 10 winners is also part of an expanded Build Your Life initiative between Northwestern Michigan College, the Builders Exchange of Northwest Michigan and the HBAGTA. NMC President Nick Nissley served as the keynote speaker at the HBAGTA Foundation’s annual scholarship dinner Oct. 12 at the Hagerty Center.
Scholarships were awarded in six different disciplines or specialties of study. Scholarship recipients included:
- Residential electrical: Joshua Clark, Andrew Sysko, Jacob Fox and Garret Engstrom
- Renewable energy: Taylor Keefe
- Carpentry and residential electrical: Alfred Russell
- Construction management: Madelyn Doran
- Welding engineer: Kelcie Howard
- Residential HVAC: Samuel Plamondon and Jacob Maue
On Oct. 10, the HBAGTA announced the winners of their annual Parade of Homes, which was held Sept. 15-18. The Tally for the People’s Choice winners for homes $1 million or more revealed an interesting result.
All tickets purchased have a ballot on the back. This excludes complimentary tickets, which may be skewed toward the company supplying it.
When the ballots were counted, the O’Grady Development Home at 15594 Waters Edge Drive in Traverse City was deadlocked with the Beartooth Construction entry at 15631 Birch Drive.
“We’ve never had a tie before in any category and we had a tie for the top spot in People’s Choice,” Tucker said.
In discussing a way to break the deadlock, the decision was made to leave it level. “The tie told a great story,” Tucker said.
Tucker said voting in all the different categories was tight between the five in-person and two virtual-only stops on the 33rd annual Parade of Homes.
“It tells me the projects included in this year’s Parade of Homes were of excellent quality,” she said.
Other People’s Choice winners by category were:
- $400,000 to $1 million: CMB Construction, 9056 Green Briar Road, Lake Ann
- Under $399,000: Biedron Builders Inc.
- Remodel: Moeller Builders
The competition for the top spots among a panel of judges was also extremely competitive, Tucker said.
Judge’s Choice Overall Winner went to the Beartooth Construction entry. The home is “examined in its entirety, evaluated based on integration to the land, overall aesthetics, design, layout, functionality, curb appeal and overall quality,” according to a release.
Other winners from the judges panel were given out in five categories by price range. Winners were:
- Best exterior: Beartooth Construction ($1 million and above); CMB Construction ($400,000 to $1 million)
- Best interior: Beartooth Construction ($1 million and above); CMB Construction ($400,000 to $1 million)
- Best Kitchen: O’Grady Development ($1 million and above); Cornerstone Homes, 6495 South Dunns Farm Road, Maple City ($400,000 to $1 million)
- Best master suite: Beartooth Construction ($1 million and above); CMB Construction ($400,000 to $1 million)
- Craftmanship: Beartooth Construction ($1 million and above); CMB Construction ($400,000 to $1 million)
Tucker said overall attendance at the annual Parade of Homes was “slightly smaller than has been in the past.” She said continued labor and supply chain interruptions — some dating back to last winter — were likely to blame for the attendance.
“But it was well attended and the feedback was overwhelmingly positive,” said Tucker, who said one of the ticket purchases who responded came from Chicago.
