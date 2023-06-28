TRAVERSE CITY — Veteran builder Scott Norris may need a little extra room in his tool belt.
Scott Norris Construction won four awards — including the coveted Judges’ Choice trophy — at the 34th annual Home Builders Association of the Grand Traverse Area’s Parade of Homes.
The 2023 Parade of Homes was June 15-18 and featured six homes in the Grand Traverse region as well as one virtual home in Gaylord. Norris added the Judges’ Choice award as well as Best Interior, Best Master Suite and Craftsmanship.
The Parade of Homes returned to its traditional June spot on the calendar after moving to the fall post-pandemic. Norris said before and after the Parade of Homes that it’s always a great experience.
“It’s my pleasure to participate,” Norris said in a release announcing the winners. “I like to do it every year, it’s fun to show off (our work) and just get the exposure. As long as we have a house, we’ll be in it.”
Norris’ build at 2830 Neahtawanta Road in Traverse City won the four awards.
New builders Royal Stag Construction and Waldecker Homes made a mark at the Parade by receiving plaques for Best Exterior and Best Kitchen, respectively. The Royal Stag home was at 8062 Sayler Road in Williamsburg while the Waldecker build was at 504 S. East Silver Lake Road in Traverse City.
About 700 people visited this year’s homes. Those in attendance voted on their favorite, which will be announced later at a special event.
“It’s truly a great opportunity to meet and see what our top builders are doing in the area,” HBAGTA Executive Officer Lauren Tucker said in a release. “We have visitors that have been coming to the parade for decades just to see the latest in home building and design.”
The 2024 Parade of Homes will remain in June, according to the release. The 35th annual HBAGTA event will be June 13-16, 2024. Any interested builders should contact the organization at www.hbagta.com to participate.
Norris is one of those who likely will be back for another Parade of Homes.
“It’s a fun thing to do and you meet tons of people,” Norris said for a June 14 article previewing the event. “It’s one of the highlights of the year.”
Each of the homes on the tour is ‘hosted’ by area nonprofit partners, who greet visitors, collect tickets and provide general assistance.
HBAGTA has contributed nearly $385,000 to these organizations over the course of the previous Parade of Homes. The 2023 Parade was sponsored by Lake Michigan Credit Union, Michigan State Federal Credit Union and Aspire North.
HBAGTA is a professional trade association encompassing Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee and Wexford counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.