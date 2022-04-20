TRAVERSE CITY — Depending on its construction, the 37th annual Home Expo is ready to set up shop April 23-24 at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.
The Home Builders Association Grand Traverse Area event was supposed to be the 38th annual, but the COVID pandemic moved the 2021 event back on the calendar and eventually canceled it entirely. So whatever number is put on the upcoming gathering is irrelevant to HBAGTA Executive Officer Bob O’Hara save for one: 2022.
O’Hara said the organization is ecstatic the event will return to the Governor’s Hall this spring.
“Overall we’re happy to be here,” O’Hara said. “We’re looking forward to having the Expo again and seeing some of the exhibitors we haven’t seen in a while and seeing people again.
“There are some people that look forward to the Expo all year long and haven’t had that experience for a good, long time.”
The “Build Smarter” event runs April 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and April 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
It will be the first HBAGTA Home Expo since the 2020 event was held Jan. 18-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the first laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in the United States was Jan. 20. It was reported to CDC two days later.
HBAGTA tried to hold the 2021 Expo by moving it from Jan. 23-24 to April 17-18. But the event was canceled in early April 2021.
“We moved it to April to try to get past the COVID shutdowns and obviously that wasn’t far enough,” O’Hara said. “We started looking at that April date and thought that might be a better date overall.”
That’s because January can prove to be unpredictable weather-wise in northern Michigan.
O’Hara found that out on the morning of Jan. 18, 2020. It was his first Expo after joining, in May of 2019, the professional trade association representing Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties.
“It started to snow at 7:30 a.m. and it snowed heavily,” O’Hara recalled. “It continued until about 2 in the afternoon and it killed Saturday for us. The town was locked down. That made it difficult for us.”
The time since January 2020 has been difficult for the entire construction industry.
O’Hara said first there was the shutdown in March, which was quickly followed by having to secure masks and other personal protection equipment to safely return to work. The industry has also had to deal with soaring material costs, a lack of labor and supply-chain issues.
O’Hara said the entire construction industry was in survival mode for the first part of the pandemic.
“What are the three disasters or challenges that are happening today and how are we going to deal with them?” O’Hara summarized. “Every day was something new and it seemed like that week after week.”
O’Hara said some companies still are dealing with issues two years later, which makes the return of the Home Expo even more special.
There will again be more than 100 exhibitors inside and outside Governor’s Hall.
“It’s going to feel very similar to what we’ve had in the past, but we’re also trying some new things,” O’Hara said.
Some of the “new things” at the Expo have to deal with increased marketing before the event so the public knows of its return. O’Hara said the Expo will have a bar in the room so participants can tour the exhibits and displays with soft drinks, beer and wine without having to go all the way back upstairs. Light snacks will be available for purchase.
O’Hara added the Expo will raffle off prizes “every half hour or so both days” and have a putting contest, which will feature a prize of its own each of the two days.
Also scheduled are raffles for a gas grill from DTE, a power washer from My Builders First Source and two hybrid bikes from Syndicate Contracting and Einstein Cycles.
Those stopping by the booth of event sponsor Lake Michigan Credit Union can enter in its $50,000 Home Makeover, which is not part of the Expo. Northern Building Supply is a supporting sponsor of the Expo.
Tickets for the event are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Family admission is $20.
Advance tickets can be purchased at the HBAGTA office at 3040 Sunset Lane, through My North Ticketwire or through HBAGTA.com.
For guests wishing to stay at Grand Traverse Resort & Spa, an HBA Expo Discount Package is available that includes reduced room rates as well as dining and shopping discounts.
As part of its Big Futures program, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan is providing “opportunities and experiences for our Littles to explore careers in the trades,” according to a release.
The HBAGTA and Build Your Life are inviting Bigs & Littles to attend the Expo free of charge. If you are a Big or Little interested in attending, contact Krista Goldman at krista.goldman@bigsupnorth.com.
HBAGTA was chartered in 1970. The association supports “legislative, educational, and economic initiatives to promote homeownership” in the community.
