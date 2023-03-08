ACME — After losing its 2021 event to COVID, the 2023 Home Expo marches on.
The 38th annual Home Builders Association of the Grand Traverse Area returns to the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa March 11-12. It may be the first time the annual event has been held in March.
The HBAGTA Home Expo is typically held the first month of the year as it was three years ago when the Jan. 18-19 event concluded just before the pandemic. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the first laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in the United States was Jan. 20, 2020.
It was reported to CDC two days later.
The 2021 Expo was moved from Jan. 23-24 to April 17-18, but was canceled in early April.
“It’s technically the 38th, but it’s the 39th year worth of planning,” HBAGTA Executive Director Lauren Tucker said. “They just wouldn’t allow us to do it due to the restrictions put in place.”
Last year’s HBAGTA Home Expo was held April 23-24, before moving this year to March. Tucker said the 2024 event is already locked into the same weekend (March 9-10) on the schedule “to build some consistency.”
Show hours for the 2023 event are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 11 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 12.
Advance ticket sales are $10 and are available at the HBAGTA office at 3040 Sunset Lane or My North Ticketwire. Family pass for $25 which includes two adults and one or more children under the age of 18
Tickets sold at the door on the day of the event are $12.
Whether it’s January or April, the HBAGTA Home Expo will offer guests 97 different booths representing 90 different companies. There are several seminars scheduled both days on topics like windows, financing, excavation, high-performance decking and paving.
“It’s an opportunity for homeowners to get even more information right from the experts,” Tucker said.
The HBAGTA Home Expo exclusive title sponsor is Global Asphalt Solutions, which will host seminars as well as have a booth at the event.
“For us it’s extremely important,” office manager Kyndra Nickerson said of the company which began as Global Outdoor Services in 2010 before becoming Global Asphalt Systems in 2013. “We get a lot of great leads and a lot of great customers from the expo.
“It also gives us great exposure that we’re here and people have many options other than just the big name companies. We love working with asphalt, we love working with people and we’re not going anywhere.”
Grace Hannon, manager of marketing and development at Precision Plumbing and Heating Systems, said the expo is a change to not only attract new customers, but also for existing clients to put a face with a name on a phone call.
“It’s something we enjoy being a part of,” Hannon said. “It’s being a part of the community and getting our name out there.”
Precision Plumbing and Heating also is defending its title as the best booth in 2022. Hannon said Precision has three connected spaces in 2023 and is adding a small photo booth to its tropical theme.
“We’re going to try,” Hannon said of Precision defending its honor. “We doing three booths this year. We try to take it up a notch every year.”
Other sponsors for the HBAGTA Home Expo include Michigan State University Federal Credit Union, Lake Michigan Credit Union and DTE Energy.
HBAGTA is a professional association “committed to excellence by supporting legislative, educational and economic initiatives to promote homeownership in our community,” according to a release. Chartered in 1970 and representing Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties, Tucker said the HBAGTA Home Expo is an important event for other reasons.
“It is our flagship event,” she said. “Being a nonprofit association, we take dues, but we pay them up top the national and state association. This is how we fund all the stuff that we do.”
Those attending the event will see a lot of familiar companies throughout the region. But the 2023 expo will have some notable absences as well. Tucker did say some of those bowing out of this weekend’s event have already made verbal commitments for 2024.
A vendor/member reception on Saturday will feature a discussion of workforce development.
“A lot of people who have always done this religiously are not doing it this year,” she said. “There are several companies that are always at the Expo who aren’t because they can’t take on more work because they are so short-staffed.”
For information on the HBAGTA Expo and ticket sales, visit www.hbagta.com or call 231-946-2305.
