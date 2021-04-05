TRAVERSE CITY — The Home Builders Association of the Grand Traverse Area last fall moved its Home Expo 2021 from its traditional January date to April.
"We wanted to give ourselves the maximum opportunity to do that live," HBAGTA Executive Officer Bob O’Hara told the Record-Eagle for an Oct. 18 article.
That plan failed on Monday.
The organization "has been forced by circumstances to cancel the HBAGTA Home Expo 2021," according to a Monday release from the trade association headquartered in Traverse City.
The annual Home Builders Expo had been scheduled for April 17-18 at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. The event originally had been scheduled for Jan. 23-24, 2021 before it was pushed back in an effort to hold the event live.
"We regret the necessity for this action and want to thank the Traverse City community for their relentless commitment to our annual Home Expo," the release said. "As much as HBAGTA would like to create a memorable, profitable, and mutually beneficial experience for exhibitors, visitors and the HBAGTA, this will not be possible in April of 2021.
"This is the first time in the 21-year history of the HBAGTA Home Expo that this event has been canceled."
The 2022 event is scheduled for April 23-24 at Grand Traverse Resort.
"The construction industry, homeowners and future homeowners have come to recognize this annual event as a one-stop shop for their home building and improvement needs," the release said.
HGABTA is a professional trade association representing Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties. More information about the organization and the Home Expo is available at www.hbagta.com.
The annual event bills itself as "a one-stop shop for home building and improvement needs" for the construction industry, homeowners and future homeowners.
The 2020 event was held Jan. 18-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the first laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in the United States was Jan. 20. It was reported to CDC two days later.
