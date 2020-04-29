From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — The Home Builders Association of Grand Traverse Area is building an event for school-age children.
HBAGTA is calling for Lego builders ages 3-17 to show off their design and engineering skills while schools are closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Children are invited to build a house out of Legos and submit a picture to HBAGTA. Winners will receive a $25 Amazon gift card.
According to a release from HBAGTA, builders should build the best house possible out of Legos and take a picture of the completed house from the front and the back.
Deadline is May 10.
Completed photos can be sent to HBAGTA by Facebook Direct Message or emailed to debbie@hbagta.com. Submissions should include the name and age of the child who built the house.
A team of building experts will select the winners by age categories.
Photos of the winning entries and the designers will be listed on the HBAGTA Facebook page.
