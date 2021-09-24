TRAVERSE CITY — A house built by Bogard & Sons Construction earned Judges Choice Best Overall at the Home Builders Association of the Grand Traverse Area’s 32nd Annual Parade of Homes.
Top area builders showcased eight new and remodeled homes during the four-day event, Sept. 16-19. A select panel of judges toured the houses before the event to determine this year’s category winners. Tour-goers selected the Peoples Choice Award Winners.
“It was great to be back to in-home touring,” association Executive Officer Bob O’Hara said in a release. “We also want to thank all of our volunteers from local nonprofit organizations who gave of their time to make this happen.”
Over the 32 years the event has been held, the association has contributed more than $383,000 back to nonprofit organizations that host at the homes during the event.
Other winners were:
- Category A $399,000 and below: Best Craftsmanship — Schultz Construction & Remodeling.
- Category B $400,000 to $999,000: Best Kitchen — Bay Area Contracting; Best Interior, Master Suite, Craftsmanship — Bay Area Contracting; Best Exterior — CMB Construction.
- Category C $1,000,000 and above: Best Interior, Exterior, Master Suite, Craftsmanship — Bogard & Sons Construction; Best Kitchen — Livwell Homes
- Category Remodel: Best Craftsmanship — Terhune Construction
People's Choice Awards:
- People’s Choice Award — Category A – $399,000 and below — Schultz Construction & Remodeling
- People’s Choice Award — Category B – $400,000-$999,000 — CMB Construction
- People’s Choice Award — Category C — $1,000,000-plus — Bogard & Sons Construction
- People’s Choice Award — Best Remodel — Terhune Construction
HBAGTA is a professional trade association that serves Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties. For more information about the Parade of Homes or HBAGTA, call 231-946-2305 or visit www.hbagta.com.
