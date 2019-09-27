TRAVERSE CITY — Eight local students planning careers in the construction trades received a financial boost last week.
The Home Builders Association of the Grand Traverse Area Foundation awarded them each a share of $10,000 in scholarship money.
“It gave me a lot of skills, and it was a great resume-builder,” former scholarship recipient Sam Javed said during the HBAGTA annual scholarship dinner Wednesday at The Hagerty Center at Northwestern Michigan College.
The HBAGA Foundation, a 501©(3) nonprofit, was created this year specifically to oversee the HBA’s scholarships and charitable work. In the past few years, the HBAGTA itself had awarded 200 building-trades scholarships that had totaled $149,600.
The 2019 recipients are:
- Hunter Case, currently a student at Glen Lake High School.
- Evan Milks, currently a student at Benzie Central High School.
- Layton Roe, currently a home-school student who is taking early-college courses at Buckley High School.
- Bridget Bernhard, currently enrolled at Northwestern Michigan College.
- Kelley Churchill, currently enrolled at NMC.
- Dylan Nagel, currently enrolled at NMC.
- Lon Rogers, currently enrolled at NMC.
- Maxwell Winkler, currently enrolled at NMC.
All eight recipients plan to use their scholarship funds at NMC, said Robert O’Hara, who became HBAGTA executive officer four months ago.
“Balancing work and school has had its challenges,” said Nagel, who celebrated his 18th birthday Thursday. “It taught me time-management skills.”
Rogers, 21, also is balancing studies and a job. He works full-time for Paul Maurer General Contracting and is in his second semester at NMC, where he is studying Project Management.
“I’ll work for awhile in the field, and then see what happens,” said the St. Francis High School graduate.
An auction at Wednesday’s dinner generated $5,370 for the HBAGTA Foundation’s scholarship fund. An HBAGTA Building Skills Showdown early this year raised $9,000 for the fund.
The scholarships are intended to help generate interest in the construction trades as a viable career path for young workers.
“Construction is going to remain a great industry in our region,” said Whitney Waara, executive director of the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce. “We’re all competing for the few job seekers out there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.