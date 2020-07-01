TRAVERSE CITY — Harbor Springs Mattress Co. will open a showroom in Traverse City on July 1.
The location, 415 S. Union St. in the Old Town District, will be open Tuesday and Wednesday noon to 8 p.m.; Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be closed Sunday and Monday.
The company, established in 2004, manufactures hand-crafted mattresses and box springs at its production facility in Harbor Springs. It operates showrooms in Harbor Springs and Rochester.
Co-owners Rory Karpathian and Dar Charlebois employ eight people, including four on the production team. They will add more employees to operate the Traverse City showroom, Charlebois said.
Harbor Springs Mattress is among the few family-owned bedding companies that still uses the artisan method of hand-tufting, a method of pinning materials together with long needles and thread.
“What makes our mattresses last so long without taking a body impression is our hand-tufting method and our strict use of all-natural fibers,” Karpathian said in a release. “Natural fibers are stronger, more durable, and healthier than synthetic materials.”
The company sources wool from Frankenmuth Woolen Mill. It also uses cotton, and natural latex made from the sap of rubber trees.
The mattresses are available in standard sizes from twin through California king, and in custom sizes for antique bed frames, boats and RVs.
More information is available at HarborSpringsMattress.com or 231-347-0696.
