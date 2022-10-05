ELK RAPIDS — Broc Crandall was happy opening a coffee shop inside a 1997 Camplite pop-up trailer.
But cold weather is coming and Happy Camper can’t be winterized. So Crandall and business partner Luke Morrison — both Elk Rapids High School graduates — are opening a second storefront in early November.
There’s seating for 25-30 at the new space at 212 River Street.
“It’s not winterized and we can’t operate in the winter time in this,” said Crandall, who graduated from ERHS in 2011, a year before Morrison.
Happy Camper currently leases space from EXIT Northern Shores Realty, located at 710 U.S. 31. Crandall expects Happy Camper to return to its spot in the spring.
“We’re thinking we’ll be able to run both locations in the summer,” Crandall said. “This road is to busy not to be at.”
Crandall hoping to add some ready to eat food to coffee when he moves downtown. Currently Happy Camper has snacks to go with the coffee products he serves up until 1 p.m. seven days a week.
The trailer opens at 6 a.m. weekdays and 7 p.m. on the weekends currently Crandall said he hopes to be open later downtown.
The second location of Happy Camper will give downtown patrons two locations to grab a cup of coffee. The Flour Pot Bakery and Coffeeshop at 108 River Street expanding its coffee offerings beginning in February.
Lindsey Rebhan and her husband, Rob, bought the bakery at the end of 2020. Lindsey Rebhan said the 40-year-old bakery closed in January for a remodel and purchased the former espresso machine from Java Jones, which didn’t reopen after COVID.
“We are definitely a bakery, but we thought coffee was something the community needed and it goes so well with baked goods,” she said. “It’s more of a one-stop shop early in the morning.”
Rebhan said she is the third owner of the bakery and the expansion of coffee offerings at The Flour Pot was a way for her family to put their own stamp on the business. She said fall hours at The Flour Pot are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday with a full selection available daily, including some gluten- and dairy-free offerings.
“We needed a pickup,” Rebhan said of the January remodel. “We thought we needed some work and to make it ours.”
