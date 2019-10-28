TRAVERSE CITY — Hagerty plans to open a new operations center in Dublin, Ohio, a suburb of Columbus, early in 2020.
"It is a rich, vibrant community, similar to Traverse City," Chris Schlehuber, Hagerty vice president of people and strategy operations, said of Dublin.
The company plans to employ 127 full-time information technology, licensed sales agents, claims and insurance product workers at the new facility. It will open in a temporary location in the first quarter of 2020, then move into a permanent location in summer 2020.
Opening of the new center depends on pending approval of incentives by the Dublin City Council. A vote is scheduled for Nov. 4.
This will be the second regional operations center for Hagerty. It opened a similar facility in Golden, Colorado, in 2016. That center now employs close to 200 people, Schlehuber said.
Hagerty employs 1,200 people total, including 800 in Traverse City. The Traverse City headquarters will continue to grow, said Hagerty vice president of public relations Jonathan Klinger. Hagerty also maintains offices in Ann Arbor, Canada, Germany and the United Kingdom, and has some employees who work from home.
Columbus is one of the 15 fastest growing cities in the nation, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
A large concentration of Hagerty Club members live in the Columbus area, said Schlehuber. Its geographic position provides a central, easily accessible location for Hagerty events, including multi-day driving events that can attract participants from across the Midwest.
Schlehuber said the new operations center will help Hagerty grow its expanding technology needs. Central to the choice of Dublin was the area's existing population of people interested in cars.
"We want to mimic the culture in Traverse City," said Klinger.
The city of Dublin, OneColumbus and JobsOhio were instrumental in helping attract Hagerty to the region, according to a release.
The Columbus region’s business community, existing automotive sector and available workforce make it a good fit for Hagerty’s company culture and mission, Hagerty CEO McKeel Hagerty said in the release.
Dublin offers a strong talent pipeline, amenities and entertainment options for employees, City of Dublin Director of Economic Development Colleen Gilger said in the release.
Hagerty sells specialty insurance, offers an online valuation tool for enthusiast vehicles, publishes one of the highest circulation car magazines in the world, maintains a YouTube channel with more than a million subscribers, offers comprehensive roadside service and operates DriveShare, a peer-to-peer online rental marketplace for enthusiast vehicles.
The Dublin location will provide additional geographic coverage and support various services including inbound support for members of the Hagerty Drivers Club, servicing new and existing insurance policies, claims handling and technology development.
