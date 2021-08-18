TRAVERSE CITY — Hagerty will merge with acquisition company Aldel Financial Inc., which will be renamed Hagerty, Inc.
The combined company will be publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol HGTY, according to a release.
Based in Traverse City, Hagerty is a leading specialty insurance provider for classic and enthusiast vehicles. It insures more than 2 million vehicles globally. It has partnerships with nine of the top 10 U.S. automotive insurers.
"Today's announcement is an exciting step forward for Hagerty," company CEO McKeel Hagerty said in a release.
"We believe this transaction will help to accelerate Hagerty's many growth opportunities and realize our bold mission to build the best automotive enthusiast brand in the world and save driving and car culture for future generations."
"As we look ahead, we are focused on investing in Hagerty's digital user experience interfaces to support our growing membership base, while we continue to expand our portfolio with highly engaging car events and exciting services like DriveShare by Hagerty and Hagerty Garage + Social clubhouses," said Hagerty.
Hagerty employs 1,550 people, including 760 in Traverse City.
The transaction values Hagerty at $3.13 billion and provides cash proceeds to fuel Hagerty's strategy to accelerate its digital innovation initiatives.
"Hagerty represented what we were looking for in a partner for Aldel and our stockholders," Aldel Chairman and CEO Robert I. Kauffman said in the release.
"Hagerty offers a highly differentiated growth story with a large market opportunity. The company also has a proven financial profile with a predictable and consistent revenue model and strong corporate culture and leadership model. We believe our complementary skills and contacts will further accelerate the Hagerty flywheel," Kauffman said.
The transaction is expected to deliver up to $820 million of gross proceeds to the combined company, including the contribution of up to $116 million of cash held in Aldel's trust account from its initial public offering in April 2021, assuming no redemptions, the release stated.
The transaction, which has been unanimously approved by Aldel's board of directors and the independent members of Hagerty's board, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.
