TRAVERSE CITY — Shares of Hagerty, Inc. common stock and warrants began trading today on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols HGTY and HGTY.WS, respectively.
Listing on the NYSE follows Hagerty's business combination with Aldel Financial Inc., a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), as previously reported.
Aldel shareholders approved the business combination during a special meeting on Wednesday. Hagerty executives will ring the bell to open the NYSE trading day on Monday, Dec. 6.
Hagerty's SPAC merger with Aldel included a $704 million investment by State Farm and Markel Corporation and a group of institutional and private investors.
The transaction values Hagerty at $3.1 billion. Hagerty insures 2 million vehicles, including 11.9 percent of the nation's 10.8 million pre-1981 classic automobiles, according to a release.
"Being listed on the NYSE marks the start of an exciting new chapter in Hagerty's history," CEO McKeel Hagerty said in the release.
"We are confident that we have sufficient capital to advance our strategy, which remains focused on investing in the Company's digital user experience to support and accelerate growth in our membership base, while expanding our portfolio of engaging and exciting car-focused events and services. We believe this strategy will create rewarding new experiences for car lovers and sustainable value for our shareholders over the long term."
Hagerty is a leading provider of specialty automotive insurance with approximately 2 million cars insured globally and partnerships with nine of the top 10 U.S. automotive insurers.
"It is a company not only primed for growth, but one with a unique culture and visionary leadership team, as well as a record of financial success," Chairman & CEO of Aldel Robert I. Kauffman said in the release.
Hagerty on Wednesday hired Daniel Ignoto as senior vice president of strategic insurance partnerships, a newly created role.
He will be responsible for crafting growth strategies for Hagerty's largest insurance carrier partnerships and working with those partners. He also will lead Hagerty's Canadian operations.
Ignoto spent the last 17 years at Aviva Canada in progressive leadership roles, including responsibility for the brand's partnership with Hagerty. Most recently he pioneered Aviva's specialty division in personal insurance and oversaw more than $1 billion in written premiums.
