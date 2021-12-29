TRAVERSE CITY — The end of one year and the start of another is all about Top 10 lists, and Hagerty is no exception.
The specialty insurance provider for classic cars released its fifth annual Bull Market list. The list features enthusiast cars and trucks the company’s experts predict will increase in value over the next year.
The list is not intended for those looking to make a profit with a quick turnover, but is intended “for future owners who want to find, buy and drive a cool vehicle they love,” according to a release from the Traverse City-based company.
“At Hagerty, we believe that life is too short to drive boring cars, and the 2022 Bull Market list shows how folks can affordably drive their dreams,” Larry Webster, Hagerty Senior Vice President of Media and Editorial, said in the release. “Our seasoned experts employed Hagerty’s massive database to name 10 cars that people can buy, enjoy for a few years, and then sell to the next enthusiast for about what they paid or maybe even a bit more. There are now very few barriers to enjoying the classic-car hobby.”
The 2022 Bull Market list includes a ride range of vehicles built between 1963 and 2012. The list includes sports, luxury and muscle cars as well as SUVs.
“We compile the Bull Market list to let enthusiasts and prospective owners know what vehicles to buy now before they become less affordable,” Hagerty Vice President of Automotive Intelligence Brian Rabold said in the release. “We want enthusiasts to know where the market is heading so they can buy the car of their dreams at the right time.”
The annual list is released each December.
Making the 2022 Bull Market list (with an “excellent condition starting price” in parentheses) from Hagerty, are:
- 1965–70 Cadillac DeVille ($28,800)
- 1969–74 Ferrari 246 Dino ($365,800)
- 1983–97 Land Rover Defender ($61,400)
- 1979–85 Mazda RX-7 ($17,600)
- 1963–67 Mercedes-Benz 230SL ($80,500)
- 1966–67 Pontiac GTO ($100,200)
- 1992–95 Porsche 968 ($38,000)
- 1985–95 Suzuki Samurai ($10,200)
- 2008–12 Tesla Roadster Sport ($97,100)
- 1975–93 Volvo 245 ($15,800)
A full analysis of the cars on this year’s list is available at www.hagerty.com/bullmarket, and in the January/February print edition of Hagerty Drivers Club magazine.
The list is compiled “using data from the Hagerty Price Guide and Hagerty Valuation Tools, Hagerty auction research and requests for insurance quotes,” according to the release.
Hagerty also compiles a Bull Market list for the United Kingdom, which is available at www.hagerty.co.uk/bullmarket.
