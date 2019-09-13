TRAVERSE CITY — Hagerty has acquired the Greenwich Concours d’Elegance in Greenwich, Connecticut, ranked by USA Today as one of 2019’s Top Five car events in America.
“We’re knitting together the car community in a way no one has ever done before,” CEO McKeel Hagerty said in a release.
The acquisition is part of Hagerty’s company efforts to create a global community of car lovers centered around a roster of fun car experiences.
“Outstanding events like the Greenwich Concours d’Elegance get people excited about cars, and that’s what it’s all about,” Hagerty said. “That’s how we’re going to save driving and car culture for future generations.”
The Greenwich Concours was founded in 1996 by the late Bruce and Genia Wennerstrom. Their daughter-in-law, Mary Wennerstrom, has worked on the event since the beginning and will remain involved as executive director, according to the release. The 25th anniversary concours is scheduled for May 29-31, 2020.
Hagerty has sponsored or participated in more than 2,000 car shows a year. It maintains a major presence in major concours events including Pebble Beach, California; and Amelia Island, Florida; and at the annual auction week in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Hagerty’s annual light-hearted concours-style event in the United Kingdom, “Festival of the Unexceptional,” is a highlight of the summer car show season. The event celebrates vehicles that were the workhorses of their eras.
In addition to running the Greenwich concours show, Hagerty will oversee the Madison Avenue Sports Car Driving & Chowder Society, a car club that has met monthly since 1957 at Sardi’s in Manhattan.
Hagerty plans to add hands-on-the-wheel opportunities at Greenwich, including its popular “Ride & Drives,” which put people behind the wheel and in the passenger seats of classic cars; and its Hagerty Driving Experience, which teaches 15-to-25-year-old drivers how to use a stick shift.
