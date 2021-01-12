TRAVERSE CITY — A clothing retail store in the Grand Traverse Mall will close in early 2021.
H&M Media Relations confirmed in an email the Traverse City store will close “in the beginning of 2021.” The store opened June 22, 2017.
In a separate email from the United States media relations portion of the retailer, customers were encouraged to visit other Michigan H&M locations or to shop online at www.hm.com.
“Assessing and reviewing our store portfolio to adapt to changing customer behavior is something that we have done ever since we opened our first store,” the email statement from H&M Media Relations said. “While physical stores will always remain important to us and something we continue to invest in, having the right stores in the right locations is vital to ensure our long-term and sustainable growth.”
According to its website, H&M has 18 locations in Michigan, including the Traverse City store.
According to the 2017 release announcing the opening date for the store, the Traverse City location offered “a one-stop shopping destination for quality clothing, with collections for ladies and men, with a separate ‘shop in shop’ section for accessories.”
Founded in Sweden in 1947, the H&M Group operates “around 5,000 stores in 74 markets,” according to the H&M website.
