GRAND RAPIDS — A new partnership between Grand Valley State University and Northern Michigan University was announced in an effort to address the shortage of public health professionals in northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.
According to a release from GVSU, the articulation agreement “creates a pipeline for NMU undergraduates to GVSU’s public health graduate program.” The agreement was developed by Grand Valley’s Department of Public Health and NMU’s School of Health and Human Performance.
The agreement allows Grand Valley State to “to recruit and directly admit up to five students from NMU’s community health programs to Grand Valley’s Master of Public Health program.”
“It is our intention to recruit students from that area, but also for graduate students to return to work in northern Michigan,” Ranelle Brew, chair of the Department of Public Health at Grand Valley and director of the Master of Public Health Program, said in the release. “This will help grow the field of public health in underserved communities.”
A maximum of five NMU students majoring in applied exercise science and health with a concentration in community health will be eligible for preferential admission into Grand Valley’s Master of Public Health Program each year. NMU students will have to meet the criteria and be recommended by NMU’s School of Health and Human Performance.
“Establishing this agreement with GVSU gives Northern students a direct link to a quality public health program that will meet the needs of Michigan and the country as a whole,” Liz Wuorinen, associate dean and director of NMU’s School of Health and Human Performance, said in the release. “There is a need for more health educators in the Upper Peninsula, and it is our hope that some of the students will return to serve in the rural communities that need them.”
Brew said GVSU and NMU hope to offer additional graduates for tribal community partners through this newly-announced partnership.
Grand Valley is recruiting for fall 2021. More information about GVSU’s Master of Public Health program is available at https://www.gvsu.edu/grad/mph/.
