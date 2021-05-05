LANSING — The Michigan Brewers Guild released the 2021 edition of “Michigan: The Great Beer State.”
There are 75,000 copies of the 60-page magazine being distributed to “member breweries, Michigan welcome centers, chambers of commerce and visitor bureaus, retail locations and other beer-supporting businesses ...” in Michigan, according to a release. An online version of the magazine is available at www.MiBeer.com under ‘Resources.’
The feature story in the magazine, titled “Glass Half Full,” is about how the industry has coped with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several regional breweries are pictured in the article, including Stormcloud Brewing Company in Frankfort and The Filing Station, Rare Bird Brewpub and MiddleCoast Brewing Company in Traverse City. The first person quoted in the article is Short’s Brewing Company President and CEO Scott Newman-Bale, former Michigan Brewers Guild president.
The other major feature article includes a story about the organization’s Great Beer State Podcasts.
There is also an extensive listing of statewide breweries and information about golf outings sponsored by the Michigan Brewer’s Guild.
“The Great Beer State magazine is a fun resource, with interesting beer-related articles and detailed listings of member breweries,” Michigan Brewers Guild Executive Director Scott Graham said in the release. “It is a great resource to keep in the car to find your next fresh, local beer.”
The Michigan Brewers Guild represents nearly 300 member breweries. The organization was formed in 1997.
Michigan’s brewing industry accounts for more than 21,000 full-time jobs and $914 million in labor income. The total economic impact of the industry is $2.5 billion, according to a release.
Michigan ranks sixth in the country in terms of number of breweries, microbreweries and brewpubs, the release said.
More information on the Michigan Brewers Guild is available at https://www.mibeer.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.