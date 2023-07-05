LANSING — With July being Michigan Beer Month, a state organization is deciding to raise a glass.
The Michigan Brewers Guild announced a commemorative, limited-edition pint glass will be available at some 24 locations around the state this summer, while supplies last.
The pint glass will be available at Beards Brewery in Petoskey as well as the Cheboygan Brewing Company.
Other locations, according to the Michigan Brewers Guild, include Big Hart Brewing Co., Hart; Block Brewing Company, Howell; Brewery Becker, Brighton; Brewery Vivant/Broad Leaf, Grand Rapids; Burzurk Brewing Company, Grand Haven; Four Leaf Brewing, Clare; Guardian Brewing Company, Saugatuck; The Highway Brewing Company, West Branch; Jaden James Brewery, Kentwood; Les Cheneaux Distillers, Cedarville; Looking Glass Brewing Co., DeWitt; The Mitten Brewing Company, Grand Rapids; Mountain Town Station, Mount Pleasant; Ore Dock Brewing Co., Marquette; River Trade Brewing, Constantine; River’s Edge Brewing Co., Milford; Rochester Mills Beer Co., Rochester; Saugatuck Brewing Co., Douglas; Speciation Artisan Ales, Grand Rapids; Three Blondes Brewing, South Haven; and Thumb Brewery, Caseville.
The Michigan Senate named July as Michigan Beer Month with the adoption of Senate Resolution 66, sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, Sen. Stephanie Chang, Sen. Jeremy Moss, Sen. Sylvia A. Santana and Sen. Michael Webber, according to the release.
This is the 16th year for this month-long designation.
July is also when the 24th Annual Michigan Summer Beer Festival will be held. The July 21-22 event is held at Riverside Park in downtown Ypsilanti’s Depot Town.
Hundreds of beers from many Michigan’s breweries will be available during the festival.
Formed in 1997, the Michigan Brewers Guild held its first festival in July 1998. Today, it hosts five festivals dedicated to Michigan beer produced by at its nearly 300 member breweries.
The second annual Spring Beer Festival was held May 13 at Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City.
Michigan ranks sixth in the nation for the number of breweries, according to a release.
The brewing industry “conservatively contributes more than $144 million in wages with a total economic contribution of more than $600 million,” according to the release.
