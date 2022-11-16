ACME — More and better.
Grand Traverse Resort and Spa has begun a $10.5 million renovation of its original six-story hotel. Construction began Nov. 7 and is expected to be completed by spring 2023.
The renovation project is “the most extensive to date” since the original hotel opened in 1980, according to a release.
Grand Traverse Resort and Spa general manager Matthew Bryant said the project was being discussed when he was hired in May 2019.
“This is an exciting undertaking,” Bryant said Monday afternoon. “It’s been since 2012 that we had any type of renovation to the main hotel. It’s well overdue.”
After renovation is complete, guests will have access to 242 rooms in the original six-story portion of the hotel. That includes two new junior suites and four more new hospitality suites.
Bryant said the hotel reduced the number of rooms in favor of offices, but those are being restored with the renovation.
When walls were opened up last week, Grand Traverse Resort and Spa decided to add some technological upgrades, adding another $500,000 to what was originally a $10 million renovation. Each of the new rooms will have a 55-inch smart TVs, a mini-refrigerator, k-cup style coffee makers and power units with USB plug-ins,
”It’s a significant upgrade,” Bryant said of the technological work.
Previous rooms with a pair of double beds will know feature two queen-size beds in the renovation, Bryant said. Bathroom vanities and a tile shower are also part of the upgrades.
“This project is exciting for everyone,” Bryant said in the release. “Of course, our guests, but also our associates. This total renovation brings in new and updated amenities that both our guests and staff will benefit from.”
The new interior design promises to be “modern, organic and refined” and emphasize “rich textures, nature-inspired neutral palettes, softness, and inviting warmth,” according to the release.
Bryant said the visual changes — which include corridors — were done by the resort owners, the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians.
”We went in ourselves and they picked out the art work to make sure it represented who they are. That it represented northern Michigan and the tribe at the same time.”
Grand Traverse Resort has partnered with Traverse City construction companies including Bouma Corporation, D&W Mechanical, Denoyer Brothers Moving, Northern Michigan Glass and TC Millworks on the project, according to the release.
Other state companies working on the project include Sunrise Electric in Gaylord and Welch Tile and Marble in Grand Rapids. Interior Design work is being done by Fuller Design from Grand Rapids.
The project come on the heels of meeting space work at the property.
”This hotel renovation comes off the completion of our three-year, nearly $3 million total meeting space renovation,” Director of Sales Katie Leonard said in the release. “We listened to our group and leisure guests about what amenities they’d like to see in the hotel rooms.”
”Our ownership has demonstrated over the past nearly 20 years that they are committed to maintaining and improving the Resort,” Bryant said in the release. “We are looking forward to debuting our newly renovated Hotel in the spring.”
