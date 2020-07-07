MINNEAPOLIS — Northwest Lower Michigan resorts, hotels and casinos were well represented on the "Michigan Meeting + Events" Best of 2020 list.
The Best Resort/Lodging category was swept by facilities north of Cadillac in the annual list of winners. Grand Traverse Resort and Spa took the top honor in the category while Crystal Mountain Resort and the Grand Hotel Mackinac Island finished as runners-up.
Grand Traverse Resort and Spa's four-season appeal and 86,500 square feet of event space were singled out in a release from "Michigan Meeting + Events."
"We believe you can come to Grand Traverse Resort and Spa and find everything you are looking for," Public Relations Manager Caroline Rizzo said in the release. "From beautiful conference facilities to fine dining, entertainment, relaxation and fun, the resort is surrounded by northern Michigan’s true beauty ..."
The Park Place Hotel and Conference Center in Traverse City joined the Detroit Foundation Hotel as runners-up for the Best Hotel with Meeting Event Space among facilities with less than 200 guest rooms. The Inn at St. John's was the winner.
Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel was a runner-up for Best Casino. MGM Grand Detroit was the winner and MotorCity Casino Hotel was also a runner-up.
Traverse City Tourism was runner-up for the Best Convention + Visitors Bureau with more than 50,000 in population. Detroit Metro CVB took first while Experience Grand Rapids was a runner-up.
Ryan Buck of Grand Traverse Resort and Spa was a runner-up in the Best Speaker/Presenter (Individual or Agency) category. Mimi Brown, the CEO of Amp Up Success, took the top spot with Dave Serino of Twosix Digital also a runner-up.
Blue Lakes Charter was a runner-up for best transportation company. Blue Lakes is headquartered in Clio, but has a Traverse City location. Metro Cars won the top spot with Indian Trails claiming a runner-up spot.
Other category winners and runners-up included:
- Best Meeting/Event Planning Company: Emerald City Designs; runners-up: Special D Events, Top That! Event
- Best Caterer (On- or Off-site): Zingerman's Catering and Events; runners-up: Andiamo Catering & Events, Forte Belanger
- Best Meeting/Event Venue (No Accommodations): The Henry Ford; runners-up: Detroit Athletic Club, Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
- Best Convention + Visitors Bureau (Less than 50,000 Population): Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau; runners-up: Petoskey Area CVB, Frankenmuth Chamber of Commerce and CVB
- Best Hotel with Meeting/Event Space (200 or More Guest Rooms): Amway Grand Plaza Hotel; runners-up: Grand Hotel and The Dearborn Inn
- Best Audio/Video Provider: Bluewater; runners-up: AVL Creative and KLA Laboratories
- Best Convention Center: TCF Center' runners-up: DeVos Place and Inn at St. John's
- Best Entertainment (Performer or Talent Agency): Mike Staff Productions; runners-up: Star Trax Events and The Elysium Experience
- Best Event Rental Company: Display Group; runners-ups: Emerald City Designs and Art Craft Display
- Best Team-Building Activity: Topgolf Auburn Hills; runners-up: Great Lakes Escape Room and Punch Bowl Social
- Best Brewery/Distillery/Winery: Atwater Brewery; runners-up: Founders Brewing Company and Bell's Brewery
- Best Florist: Viviano Flower Shop; runners-up: Emerald City Designs and Blumz by JRDesign
