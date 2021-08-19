WILLIAMSBURG — Grand Traverse Plastics Corporation received a $430,000 Michigan Business Development performance-based grant through the Michigan Strategic Fund to help it complete an $11.5 million expansion in Whitewater Township to accommodate production of parts for electric vehicles, according to a release from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
The expansion is expected to create up to 43 jobs.
“Michigan’s business climate and highly skilled manufacturing workforce are creating an environment where businesses like Grand Traverse Plastics can thrive and grow, creating good jobs around the state,” Whitmer said in the release.
“This expansion in Whitewater Township cements GTP’s presence in northern Michigan and adds momentum to our efforts to ensure Michigan’s manufacturers lead the way in Industry 4.0 technologies and workforce needs.”
GTP is focused on the production of engineered, plastic, under-the-hood components for battery systems, engine, and transmissions, as well as conveyor system components. It was established in 1981 in Williamsburg.
The company recently was awarded new business related to electric vehicles. It will expand its existing facility in Whitewater Township by adding extended high bays, shipping docks and manufacturing space to accommodate the new work.
“Grand Traverse Plastics and its excellent management team are excited and proud to participate in the transition to next generation electric vehicles and Industry 4.0,” GTP Chairman David Eberly said in the release.
Whitewater Township has offered to help the company expand the water infrastructure needed for the project, according to the release.
“Williamsburg and the greater Whitewater Township community will benefit from the planned expansion of the Grand Traverse Plastics Moore Road facility,” said Whitewater Township Supervisor Ron Popp.
