TRAVERSE CITY — Since Grand Traverse Games opened in April 2015, the business has grown and evolved.
On May 1, GT Games will level up to a whole new address.
The store specializing in video games plans to move across the road to 1708 S. Garfield Ave. GT Games will occupy the space in the Cherryland Center that most recently was home to Payless ShoeSource.
GT Games opened seven years ago at 974 W. South Airport Rd., and in June 2019 expanded into the adjacent space at 972 W. South Airport Rd.
The two spaces are connected by a narrow interior doorway and recently went through an upgrade under manager Corey Maslowski, GT Games owner Steve Sargent said.
"It's evolved quite a bit over the last couple of years when we started doing model kits, Magic (the Gathering) cards and Pokemon cards," Sargent said. "It's kind of its own space, separate, but equal.
"We'll be in one big room now."
The 'big room' at the Cherryland Center will also give GT Games nearly 600 additional square feet of space, going from it's current 2,000 to 2,592 square feet. Sargent said he signed a 5-year lease with an option for 10 with Cherney & Associates, Inc. of Battle Creek.
In addition to adding extra space, GT Games needed to relocate after Meach Enterprises, LLC sold the building Jan. 1 to an out-of-state company. The building includes the former home of Evola Music, which moved from its 976 W. South Airport Road home in the summer of 2020.
Sargent said the new building owners are planning a renovation of the building to create a business in the auto industry in 2023. GT Games could have stayed for another year, but Sargent didn't want to be caught without another place to relocate.
"We had already started looking at other places," Sargent said.
In its new location, GT Games will still be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Sargent said Saturday store hours will change, from the current 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., to 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Cherryland Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.