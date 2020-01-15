ACME — Flintfields Horse Park and Traverse City Horse Shows, LLC have inked a marketing partnership with the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians.
“We have always been a part of the area major events and activities,” said Grand Traverse Resort & Casinos CEO Michael Schrader, “and this year we have chosen to further develop our partnerships with selected festivals and attractions that have shown significant growth for our community.”
“The Great Lakes Equestrian Festival is an ideal match for both location and demographics, and their commitment to us last year adding the cultural celebration and the designation of the Official Resorts & Fun Partner solidified our decision to take our sponsorship to higher levels this year, and for many to come.”
The Traverse City Horse Shows are operated by Florida-based Morrissey Management Group, which took over management of the shows in 2015 and later bought the 90-acre Flintfields venue.
“We purchased the property outright in 2018,” said Event Director Matt Morrissey.
“It’s a significant sponsorship/partnership,” Morrissey said. “(The GT Band) is in that top tier with their multi-year partnership — it allowed us to pull the trigger to expand the extra two weeks in June — something we’ve been working on for quite some time.”
Flintfields Horse Park is on Bates Road, between two of the GT Band’s commercial properties — Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel and Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.
The Traverse City Spring Horse Show will run June 11-21, 2020. The Great Lakes Equestrian Festival will run July 1-Aug. 9, 2020. The festival typically attracts a weekly crowd of 5,000 to 6,000 spectators, participants and trainers, said Morrissey.
The GT Band agreement includes some naming rights.
The Grand Prix Ring, the shows’ main competition arena, now will be called the Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel International Ring. Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel will become the Presenting Partner of new events added to the annual festival.
Traverse City Spring Horse Shows, presented by Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel, will end with the $50,000 Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel Grand Prix. The internationally-recognized competition offers world ranking points and is expected to attract competitors from across the nation.
Grand Traverse Resort and Spa will become an official partner of the Adequan/FEI North American Youth Championships, and the Presenting Sponsor of the Junior Jumper Team and Individual Championship.
GT Band properties will offer discounted room rates to competitors.
The Great Lakes Equestrian Festival in 2019 hosted a cultural celebration to commemorate the contributions of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians to the community.
“We are both honored and grateful to further expand our partnership with the Great Lakes Equestrian Festival,” Thurlow ‘Sam’ McClellan, Tribal Chairman of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, said in a release.
“Last year’s cultural exhibition at the Grand Prix was truly a positive experience for not only the GLEF participants and guests, but for our tribal members and our dancers, singers and drummers. Everyone enjoyed the day. We appreciate the welcoming and respectful atmosphere we received, and it was a highlight of our summer. The GLEF community truly embraced our culture, and we look forward to sharing more of our stories and traditions with them for years to come.”
