EAST LANSING — Michigan State University Extension will host a series of Produce Safety Alliance Grower Food Safety Modernization Act certification courses at various locations in the state beginning in the fall and continuing through mid-March.
The first U.S. Food and Drug Administration-defined course is scheduled for Oct. 28 at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. Modules include Introduction to Produce Safety; Worker Health, Hygiene and Training; Soil Amendments; Wildlife, Domestic Animals and Land Use; Agricultural Water; Post-harvest Handling and Sanitation; and How to Develop a Farm Food Safety Plan.
Registration deadline is five days before the course begins or until the session is full. Advance registration is required.
To register for an upcoming grower training, visit https://bit.ly/2Z3vEEd. Following the training session, a grower should contact Heather Borden, the Produce Safety Logistics Coordinator at bordenhe@msu.edu.
According to a release from MSU Extension, “at least one supervisor from the farm must complete the food safety training at least equivalent to the standardized curriculum recognized by the FDA.” The certificate of course completion will be issued at a later date and participants must attend all seven modules to obtain certification.
The typical course has registration at 9 a.m. with training beginning at 9:30 a.m. Following a break for lunch from noon (not included), training resumes at 1:15. Evaluation and certificate application is scheduled for 4 p.m.
For additional assistance and information on produce safety and the services that are available to growers, contact local Produce Safety Technician Michelle Jacokes at michelle.jacokes@macd.org or (231) 889-9666.
