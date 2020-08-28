TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse Chapter of Wild Ones will host a free online meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 2, from 7 to 8 pm. The topic is "Caterpillar Q & A." It will be presented by Duke Elsner, retired Michigan State University Extension Educator.
Topics to be covered include how to tell if a caterpillar is going to become a butterfly or a moth, why some caterpillars are pests but others aren't, caterpillar life cycles, and a look at a few species that can be dangerous to people or pets.
If interested in attending, email elsner@msu.edu and request the link to the Zoom session, no later than 6 pm on Tuesday.
Wild Ones is a national conservation organization encouraging the use of native plants in landscaping to benefit wildlife.
