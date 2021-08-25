From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Greenleaf Trust will hold a grand opening for its renovated office on Aug. 26 at 4:30 p.m.
Greenleaf Trust renovated the former City Hall Building at 160 E. State Street. A trust-only bank and wealth management firm, Greenleaf Trust moved into the building earlier this year.
The building dates back to 1904. The Traverse Area Historical Society reports the building served as the city’s post office until 1939, before it housed City Hall. The renovation of the 117-year-old included the installation of several modern conveniences, according to a release from Greenleaf Trust and a May 26 Record-Eagle article.
“The 117-year-old-building has been restored to its former glory and enhanced through energy efficient and sustainable elements,” according to a release on the event.
Several Greenleaf Trust executives are expected to attend the event.
Headquartered in Kalamazoo, Greenleaf Trust has operated in Traverse City for a decade. In addition to the firm’s nine employees in Traverse City, Greenleaf Trust has another three employees in its Bay Harbor office, 4000 Main St., Suite 150.
More information about Greenleaf Trust is available at www.greenleaftrust.com.
