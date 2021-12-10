TRAVERSE CITY — A downtown Traverse City retail space will become a new store in early 2022.
Sean and Lori Burns are pursing other adventures and decided to close Green Island Earth Friendly Goods after 20 years in business, the last 10 at 120 E. Front St. The lease is set to expire on Jan. 9.
But the downtown space already has another tenant as Lisa A. Dykema plans to open l.a.cool, a women's clothing and accessory store in the same space. Dykema anticipates an April 15, 2022 opening.
