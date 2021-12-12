TRAVERSE CITY — The winds of adventure are blowing one downtown Traverse City business off its retail island.
But another cool breeze is coming in right behind it.
Sean and Lori Burns are closing Green Island Earth Friendly Goods after 20 years in business, the last decade at 120 E. Front St.
“No regrets,” Sean Burns said of the home good store he and his wife opened in June 2002 at 116 S. Union St. “Retail seems simple, but its not. We’ve enjoyed this and we’ll enjoy our next adventure, whatever that may be.”
A 15 percent store-closing sale began on Dec. 7. Sean Burns said the sale will ramp up through Christmas and continue until their lease expires on Jan. 9.
But the downtown space already has another tenant whose lease begins the following day. Lisa A. Dykema plans to open l.a.cool in the same space, selling women’s clothing and accessories.
“It’s going to be a laid-back, casual California-style resort wear,” Dykema said. “It’s something that they don’t have in Traverse City right now.”
Realtor Dan Stiebel, associate broker of Coldwell Banker Commercial and president of Dandelion, Inc., which owns the building, said Sean and Lori Burns have been great tenants. Stiebel said he’s also looking forward to what Dykema does with the space.
Sean Burns said there were probably “six people deep waiting for this space” when the couple were ready to sail away from Green Island.
“Our lease was up and our landlord (Stiebel), who we have a great relationship with, talked to us about reupping and said he had someone else interested,” Burns recalled. “Lori and I decided it was time. We decided it was time for the next adventure.”
Sean Burns said his wife does a lot of the buying and merchandising for Green Island Earth Friendly Goods. Burns said he and manager Sarah Davis man the floor.
“It’s just the three of us now,” he said. “We cut back during COVID. At one time we had five employees, some of which were part-time. We’ve always been a mom operation.”
Sean Burns has a master’s degree in international business management. Working for the Amway Corporation took him to London, Brussels and Korea. Amway provided exposure to organic farming and work with the West Michigan Environmental Action Council.
Sustainability was further cemented by Lori Burns’ role as an educator.
“We had a gravitational pull to it,” Sean Burns said.
When the couple decided to move north to Traverse City, they put that belief into the store.
“Somebody buys one of our beeswax candles or one of our baby outfits, we have a story behind it,” Sean Burns said. “It’s nice — and people can be confident that the product is made the right way with the least effect on the environment. Our slogan is earth-friendly goods for home, body and baby.”
Dykema comes to clothing from the world of manufacturing.
Lisa and John Dykema started a manufacturing company in 1998 in the Green Bay area, where they couple still live. Lisa Dykema, who has a background in marketing and an MBA in finance, was vice president of finance before ‘retiring’ from the company in 2012.
John Dykema, who hails from North Muskegon, has been visiting the area and an uncle’s cottage for years. The Dykemas purchased a cottage on Elk Lake in 2009, added an adjoining property and cottage in 2017, and finished a new cottage in 2020.
But when it came to finding some of the clothing lines Lisa Dykema preferred, they weren’t available in the area.
“I had to order everything online,” said Lisa Dykema, who worked in her mother’s clothing stores while growing up.
So she decided to start her own in Traverse City. Now she’s excited to offer a wide range of brand names including Agolde, Anine Bing, Ciao Lucia, Cult Gaia, Frame, Jonathan Simkhai, Phillip Lim, Proenza Schouler, Rachel Comey, Rag and Bone, Sablyn, Tibi, Toteme, Ulla Johnson, Vince and Xirena.
In addition to getting the store open for business, Dykema said she is planning a renovation. Dykema said she plans to move the entrance closer to the sidewalk, extend the windows all the way up, refinish the floors, paint the ceiling and add dressing rooms.
“I’m really excited,” she said. “I’ve been doing a lot of preparation for marketing. Ordering all the merchandise right now has been so much fun.”
The l.a.cool store name also has more than one meaning, according to an email from Dykema.
“The store is not just named after Lisa, whose maiden name was Lisa Anne Cool, but also a description of the effortless style of the sophisticated woman that is functional, beautiful and ageless,” the release said. “l.a.cool offers a curated selection of elevated wardrobe essentials and statement pieces that inspire the modern woman in everyday life, on vacation and during special moments.”
