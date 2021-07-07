TRAVERSE CITY — While Lantern Games is getting settled into the Garfield Shopping Center, a former tenant moved after nearly five years.
Great Lakes Hair DeZign, moved from 811 S. Garfield Ave. to 1990 U.S. 31 Suite A. The hair salon opened June 22 in its new location.
“It’s been an amazing move,” Great Lakes Hair DeZign owner Jill Duell said. “We wondered in the beginning, but the traffic and the flow of foot traffic is amazing because we’re right next to the TART Trail.
“It’s good and busy. It was a great move coming over here.”
All three stylists also made the move to the new location.
“I’ve got all the same girls with me,” said Duell, who completes the salon’s crew of four stylists.
In addition to being next to the TART Trail on the far southern end of the complex, at the corner of U.S. 131 and Four Mile Road, Duell said Great Lakes Hair DeZign is in an ideal location, with neighbors like Cuppa Joe, Blue Heart Tattoo and Einstein Cycles.
It also helps to be between two popular restaurants on East Grand Traverse Bay, Don’s Drive-In and Bob Evans, Duell said.
