From Staff Reports
EAST LANSING — Beginning Grazing School through the Michigan State University Extension offices is going virtual.
According to a release from MSU Extension, the eight-week course is for “beginning farmers and livestock owners who graze dairy, beef, and small ruminant animals and want the latest animal and forage research on grazing management.”
“Anyone who grazes will benefit from this course featuring MSU specialist and educators who focus on grazing and forage management,” the release added.
The classes are scheduled from 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in October.
Scheduled topics include:
- Oct. 6: Introduction to school and overview of grazing terms
- Oct. 8: Graziers are Grass Farmers!
- Oct. 13: Soil Health and Fertility
- Oct. 15: Nutrition, Health and Welfare of Grazing Animals
- Oct. 20: Pasture Establishment and Renovations,
- Oct. 22: Fencing & Water
- Oct. 27: Pasture Allocation, Stock Density, Costs
- Oct. 29: Designing a Grazing Plan
Cost is $10 per session, or $65 if attending all eight sessions. The workshop fee includes access to the online training and 12 Continuing Education Units for the eight sessions (1.5 per topic). Additional videos, recordings and the Midwest Cover Crops Field Guide and Forage Field Guide are also included.
To register visit https://events.anr.msu.edu/grazing2020/. Registration deadline is Oct. 5.
For more information on the virtual course, contact Kable Thurlow by phone at (989) 426-7741 or by email at thurlowk@msu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.