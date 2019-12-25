GRAWN — Sometimes you want disconnect from reality. Other times, you want to be ultra-connected. A new hearing product being launched by Altus Brands is all about offering the best of both worlds — while simultaneously protecting ears from potentially damaging loud noises.
The Pro Ears Stealth Elite product was designed to allow hunters to listen to music or podcasts, but remain connected to the ambient sounds around them — or block those sounds.
“There are people who make a lot of Bluetooth ear buds for listening to music or talking on your phone,” said Altus Brands owner Gary Lemanski. “But what they don’t have is the ability to have total isolation.”
His company’s new product — Pro Ear Stealth Elite — was designed to protect ears from loud noises in all of three switchable modes. The ear buds can play music or phone calls via Bluetooth (which requires use of an included lanyard) while blocking ambient sound, or play via Bluetooth while allowing ambient sound through, or amplify ambient sounds to enhance hearing.
Altus, 6893 Sullivan Rd., sells a variety of products under the Pro Ears name designed to prevent damage from loud noises. It also makes and sells Benchmaster USA shooting platforms and weapon racks.
This product launch involves a financial first for Altus Brands. It raised money for the initial production run via a Kickstarter campaign. Early orders come with a substantial discount. Pledges quickly exceeded the campaign’s $40,000 goal. Funding levels include one or more pairs of the device (delivery expected in April 2020), tickets to a product launch party, appearance in future advertising videos and beta testing opportunities. The Kickstarter campaign, accessible through AltusBrands.com, ends Jan. 18, but some of the deals already are close to selling out.
“I believe it’s the first of its kind, in that it offers three different modes of operation,” Lemanski said of the product.
“Because it’s designed initially as a hearing protector, before it’s a Bluetooth ear bud for listening to music, it really is good at blocking out those sounds. It’s got a very comfortable tip on it, and it’s basically like a comfortable ear plug. But you still have all the Bluetooth capability in that mode.”
When switched to “isolation” mode, the product blocks ambient sound so the user can concentrate on a podcast, call or music.
A second Bluetooth mode is called “awareness.”
“When you put it into that mode, you’re hearing conversation going on around you. This is just pass-through,” said Lemanski. “You can still listen to any of your Bluetooth devices — if you want to listen to a podcast or talk on the phone — but you can also hear what’s going on around you.
“I use that when I’m on an airplane, so I can still talk to the person next to me, or I can hear the safety announcements, but I’m still listening to my music.”
“I personally use it when I ride my bike. I ride on the road a lot. I would never use ear buds when I was driving or riding a bike, because you can’t hear what’s going on around you — it’s not too conducive to a long life. But with these, because I can turn it into awareness mode, I can still hear the cars coming up behind me.”
The third mode offers high amplification.
“You’re still listening to music, but you’ve got the amplification of sound like a hunter would use, so you can hear game coming from a long way away,” said Lemanski. “Or if you’re on a shooting range, you’d be able to hear sound on the other side of the range, for safety commands.”
No matter how a buyer uses the device, it still protects from loud noises.
“In all those modes, you still get the compression that goes on, when you have like a gunshot go off, or a jackhammer, if you’re out on the road,” he said. “It’s still compressing those loud noises down to a safe level.”
