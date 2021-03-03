TRAVERSE CITY — Nicole Steffen likes to design graphics, but she brings other aspects of communication into her business, too.
“I like to say I’m a traditional graphic designer who lost their way somewhere along the line,” she said. “What I do differently is bring a lot more strategy and marketing knowledge to the mix.”
She often ends up writing the words that accompany her graphic designs.
“A lot of people in my industry as a whole are all about making things look pretty,” said Steffen, 32. “The question I really want to ask any of my clients is always: ‘Does this thing work?’ I would say at the end of the day, I’m a communications strategist. With a little bit of creative flair.”
She launched her Traverse City business, “Nicole Steffen Design,” three years ago. More information is available at nicolesteffen.com.
She had a solid foundation to build on. She earned a degree in graphic design from Ferris State University, then worked downstate for a couple of different companies.
Her first job after college was creating promotions for Whirlpool.
“When it Maytag Month, that was me.”
But the north called to her. Originally from Wellston, she knew people in the area. She took a job with One Up Web in Traverse City to be closer to home. She later became art director at Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine.
Then her mother, who still lives in Wellston, had a sudden health issue.
“Part of the reason why I started my business, is because my mother got sick,” said Steffen. “She had a stroke, or at least what probably was a stroke. I moved back home to help take care of some of those health issues.”
That meant cutting back on work in Traverse City. The move opened a new career door.
“(It) gave me the opportunity I needed, because I don’t think I would have taken this opportunity to actually start a business. One bad thing led to a lot of really good things.”
Her mother is doing well.
“Where she was three years ago and where she is today are two very different things,” Steffen said. “She’s rocking and rolling today.”
Steffen’s business also is cruising right along.
She has a part-time graphics assistant, which allows Steffen to devote more time to find new clients, write and plan projects.
“I have definitely kept my core business and my clients in the Traverse City area,” she said.
Her list of clients includes Goodwill Northern Michigan, Great Lakes Energy and eFulfillment Service, Inc.
She doesn’t define her workday rigidly, but typically spends about three hours creating graphics, two hours developing strategies, and the rest of her day on client communications. Those communications during the pandemic mostly are handled remotely. That’s been difficult for Steffen, because she thrives on in-person communication.
“I am not nearly as productive at home as I am not-at-home,” she said. “The first year (of business), I kind of just worked wherever. Then I very much decided that ... I lived for coffee shops. I do a lot of social networking. When you’re going to meet (a client), it makes sense to be downtown.”
But the pandemic put an end to that. So in mid 2020 she joined the 20Fathoms co-working space.
“I really wanted to look for a place where I could get great work done, and hopefully share the occasional coffee-talk, water-cooler moment with a stranger in the same way that I did in a coffee shop.”
But 2020 spoiled that plan. She worked at 20Fathoms for six months, then left in January.
“I loved being at 20 Fathoms. The only reason I’m not anymore is really — just, winter being what winter is — everything just shut down. Going into town every day didn’t make a lot of sense. There’s a really good chance I’ll go back.”
