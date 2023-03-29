INDIANAPOLIS — A grant will help a Traverse City kombucha producer expand its company to another level.
Cultured Ferments Company LLC, which operates the Cultured Kombucha Co. in Traverse City, was one of 27 Michigan and Indiana small businesses to receive a 2022 Elevate Grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis (FHLBI).
The Cultured Kombucha Co., which is a member of the Oxford Bank, received a $20,000 grant through the FHLBI program.
The grant will be used to assist with a major expansion at the company’s production facility. The Elevate funds will be specifically used for equipment such as fermentation tanks and electric forklift systems, according to a release from Cultured Kombucha Co.
“This gracious award through FHLBank Indianapolis creates incredible opportunities within our company to continue expanding our mission into new communities,” Cultured Kombucha Co. Founder Courtney Lorenz said in a release about the grant. “As our retail footprint expands, so do our infrastructure needs.
“This is an incredible opportunity to reinvest in our business and will allow us to expand into new bottling and production equipment.”
Founded in 2015 as “the first microbrewery of kombucha tea in northern Michigan,” Cultured Kombucha products will be available in 350 retail and draft keg locations in the Midwest come April, Lorenz said in a text message.
The 2022 FHLBI Elevate grants are designed to help small businesses grow and develop. “FHLBank Indianapolis believes small businesses are the fabric of our communities, and strong small businesses generate more economic opportunities for everyone,” the release said.
The 27 total awards were for approximately $500,000. The complete list of 2022 FHLBI Elevate awards is available at https://www.fhlbi.com/webres/File/corporate-documents/2022-elevate-recipients-list.pdf.
Of the 27 awards, 15 went to small businesses in Michigan. The only other business in northern Michigan was BE-Trade, LLC, which does business as Urban Bird & Company in Cheboygan.
Urban Bird & Company received a $19,999 grant.
“Urban Bird & Company is a trendy, unique, women’s boutique with two locations in Cheboygan and Rogers City,” the grant award list said. “With limited space to display additional merchandise, particularly shoes, Elevate funds will be used towards the lease of a neighboring 1,200 sq. ft. suite to their Cheboygan location and installation of dressing rooms, merchandising fixtures and new check-out counter.
“Remaining funds will be used towards purchasing merchandise to fill the expanded retail space.”
