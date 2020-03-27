TRAVERSE CITY — A $500,000 Michigan Strategic Fund Grant will provide grants to service industry businesses in the northwestern Lower Peninsula.
Grants of up to $10,000 are available for businesses affected by Gov. Getchen Whitmer's executive order on March 16, according to a release.
The fund is from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and establishes the Northwest Small Business Relief Fund Collaborative.
The Collaborative covers a 10-county area and consists of Networks Northwest, Northern Lakes Economic Alliance, Northwest Michigan Works!, Traverse Connect, Alliance for Economic Success and Manistee Area Economic Development.
According to a release, the collaborative will "prioritize businesses previously financially viable and now at risk of closure or unable to pay working capital expenses (i.e. rent, payroll, etc.) without immediate support."
The release added grants for qualifying businesses will likely range from $5,000 to $10,000. In addition, up to $10 million in small business loans are available through the MEDC.
Grants and loans received may be used for working capital to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses or other normal expenses.
In the release, Networks Northwest CEO Matt McCauley said the grant and loan program "will contribute to our region’s economic resiliency and eventual recovery." He added that the program may provide $1 million to businesses in the region.
The application window opened on March 27 and closes on April 3 at noon. The review process begins April 7 with grant announcements on April 8.
More information and grant applications are available at www.networksnorthwest.org/grants. Businesses qualifying for a loan will have applications submitted to the MEDC for review.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.