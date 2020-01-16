TRAVERSE CITY — Three adjacent lots on Grandview Parkway across from Open Space Park still are for sale after a two-day online auction ended Wednesday. The high bid of $4.7 million didn't reach the auction's unspecified reserve price.
Developer Patti Mercer, of Mercer Group TC, LLC, said she still hopes to reach a sale agreement soon.
"I had (several) different parties contact me and say they weren't going to participate in the auction," she said. "I think the terms and conditions of the auction itself were pretty restrictive."
Mercer now is talking with those potential buyers who didn't participate in the auction.
"Were looking to make a deal with one of these parties," said Mercer. "They vary from hoteliers, condos and luxury rentals. All multi-family, mixed use, or hotel."
A couple of them, Mercer said, are interested in buying just one individual lot, rather than all three.
Mercer had planned a four-story mixed-use project called Grandview Place that would have contained around 50 condominium units and a variety of businesses. She said in 2017 that she hoped residents could move into condo units by 2019. But the project has not progressed past razing the old buildings that used to sit on the lots.
The property consists of three adjacent parcels in the Warehouse District. Together, the three properties — 207, 211 and 221 W. Grandview Parkway — total 325 feet of frontage on the bayfront road. The trio of lots, currently vacant, sit between the Traverse City Tourism visitors center and Hotel Indigo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.