TRAVERSE CITY — Some things just taste better together.
There’s peanut butter and jelly, macaroni and cheese, hot cocoa and marshmallows to name a few.
An Eighth Street commercial kitchen is spicing things up with hot sauce and smoked meat.
The Grand Traverse Sauce Company and Cordwood BBQ are sharing space at 1125 E. Eighth St. The duo are using the former home of Press On Juice as the production kitchen for Grand Traverse Sauce Company as well as the home of Cordwood’s massive smoker and as a second retail location thanks to a sliding window.
“We both started at Center City Kitchen and we both blossomed,” Grand Traverse Sauce Company Chef Maria Leggett said.
Blossoming meant finding a new location and the former home of Press On Juice fit the bill. Since both companies had a working relationship, continuing it was, well, like barbecue and hot sauce.
“The sauce company has grown exponentially,” Leggett said. “We needed a space. When we found this, we asked Cordwood since this was more space than we needed if they wanted to join us. It’s worked out great.”
The sauce company uses the commercial kitchen for production only. The seven sauces, two drink mixes, spicy honey, spicy maple syrup and four spice rubs from Grand Traverse Sauce Company are sold online and at several locations in northern Michigan (https://gtsauceco.com/pages/where-to).
“We’ve expanded as far as Iowa,” Leggett said of the retail reach. “We just got into Wisconsin. We’re south to Florida, but there’s a lot of states in between.”
While production is handled in its new location on Eighth Street, you won’t be able to find a bottling line on site. There isn’t one.
“We are able to turn out a lot of product from here,” Leggett said while bottling some of the company’s habanero citrus herb hot sauce, Castaway. “It’s all handmade, hand-filled. There’s no automation.”
Grand Traverse Sauce Company is owned by Bob Witt and his family. There is also an investor in Ohio that owns a big chunk of the company.
While the new location handles production, a front window display was recently added “to draw people’s eye in,” Leggett said. The front room behind the display will eventually become a tasting room for Grand Traverse Sauce Company, but there is no timetable for its completion.
Leggett said Grand Traverse Sauce Company is also eyeing the introduction of new products in 2023. In the meantime, Leggett and her staff of two are cranking out product out of the kitchen.
Working in the kitchen is what first gave Leggett a taste of Grand Traverse Sauce Company.
“I had their sauce and liked it,” said Leggett, a former chef at Benedict Traverse City and apprentice butcher at The Franklin. “But I couldn’t find it anywhere.”
In 2020, Leggett met salesperson Billy Johnson and Witt at a pop-up event at Folgarelli’s Market and Wine Shop.
“We just kind of met,” Leggett recalled. “They came into the restaurant, tried my food and liked it. We kept in touch and the opportunity came to join the company in 2021 so I did.”
Cordwood BBQ uses Grand Traverse Sauce Company’s The Siren in its Cowboy Beans and Castaway for its Alabama white sauce on its chicken sandwich. In addition to selling sauces outside its food truck at Little Fleet, Cordwood BBQ owner Walt Lach said its often an additional item for the barbecue.
“People have got our pulled pork and put it all over it,” Lach said.
There will also be more coming from both the Grand Traverse Sauce Company and Cordwood BBQ in the near future and beyond.
“This is a just the start,” Leggett said.
