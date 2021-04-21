ACME — Grand Traverse Resort and Spa is taking a unique approach to drive up its workforce.
The resort will host a special drive-thru career fair April 29. GT Resort and Spa seeks to fill open positions in departments such as housekeeping, reservations, retail, culinary service and spa.
More than 100 hourly and salary positions are available at the resort, Director of Human Resources Matthew McClellan said in a release.
The drive-thru career fair is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. in the Spa/Health Club parking lot.
Applicants will remain in their vehicle while applying for positions. The drive-thru format allows for outdoor interviews with proper social distancing. Face masks are required.
Job applicants are encouraged to complete an online application before the event and to bring a resume. Resumes also may be emailed, before the career fair, to humanresources@gtresort.com.
On-the-spot job offers may be presented.
“There’s so much opportunity at the resort,” McClellan said in the release. “Our goal is to create a career that you will love for a long time. We have employees who have been with us for 10, 20 and even 40 years. That is unheard of in the hospitality industry.”
Those who accept a job during the drive-thru event will receive a signing bonus and a welcome gift.
Other bonuses at the event include a one-year Health Club membership, lunch on the first day of work and entry into a raffle for either a two-night stay or two rounds of golf with a golf cart, according to the release.
Grand Traverse Resort and Spa employees are eligible for discounts on amenities. Full-time employees receive health coverage and retirement plans.
For more information about the drive-thru career fair, contact Jan Sickle-Witte at (231) 534-6508 or humanresources@gtresort.com.
