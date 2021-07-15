TRAVERSE CITY — Twenty-three small businesses in Grand Traverse County received a total of $83,000 in funding from the 10-county Regional Resiliency Program.
The program and the funds awarded are to assist businesses with nine or fewer employees recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The latest funding for Grand Traverse County businesses came from contributions from program administrator Venture North Funding and Development ($60,000), Cherryland Electric Cooperative ($20,000) and the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation ($3,000). Cherryland Electric donated $50,000 to the RRP in both 2020 and 2021, according to a release.
“We are delighted that several of our customers were selected as grant recipients,” Cherryland Electric Cooperative President Tony Anderson said in a release. “We know that many businesses will continue to struggle with the toll of the pandemic. We must all continue to be vigilant and look for ways to offer organizations and people helping hands to recover from the devastation.”
A total of 37 applications from GT County were received for this latest RRP award. A team of local volunteers reviewed the requests and made funding recommendations to Venture North.
The award recipients included Building Blocks Preschool, Traverse City; Cherry Hill Boutique, Traverse City; Forest area Early Leaning Center, Fife Lake; Forrest, A Food Studio & Private Chef, Traverse City; Handz On Art, Traverse City; Higher Art Gallery, Traverse City; Hodges Fastener Corporation, Traverse City; Idea Stream, Traverse City; Influence Design Forum, Traverse City; Kingsley Dance Company; Lillies of the Alley, Traverse City; Little Shop of Tresses, Fife Lake; Milk and Mud, Fife Lake; Old Mission Multi‐Grain LLC, Traverse City; Pam Mervau Daycare, Williamsburg; Peace Love & Little Donuts, Traverse City; Pitter Patter Preschool & Childcare, Kingsley; Redefined!, Kingsley; TC Mexican, Traverse City; Team Jo Services LLC, Kingsley; The Dish Café, Traverse City; Votruba Leather Goods Co, Traverse City; Yoga For Health, Education LLC, Traverse City.
Kingsley Village Manager Dan Hawkins the funding “to support businesses in Kingsley could not come at a more important time.”
“We need to help people understand this is not just about business or nonprofits or governments,” Hawkins said in the release. “It’s about all of us.
“Ever since revenue sharing became a reality many years ago, local units of government have been behind the fiscal eight ball trying to make things work. So, these grants mean a great deal to the businesses that secured them as well as to the entire Village of Kingsley.”
More information about Venture North and the RRP is available at www.venturenorthfunding.org.
“We know that over 95 percent of all RRP grant recipients are still in business,” Venture North President Laura Galbraith said in the release. “That is a remarkable fact and everyone involved with the program should take a bow.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.